The Iconic Style Evolution of Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage, Nigeria’s celebrated singer and the Queen of Afrobeat, is undeniably a style icon. It’s been evident since her majestic entrance with her acclaimed single ‘Kele Kele Love’, where she served a short jumpsuit with a corset belt, a crop-top jacket and a body gum jumpsuit— all worn on 13-inch high heels. “Kele Kele Love” was unlike anything in mainstream Nigerian music. For 31-year-old Tiwa, one thing was clear: she needed to fuse her music persona with that of her style: that sultry, sweet girl aesthetic with a flamboyant feminine wile.

That did not only carve her name in the top fashion plaque across the continent but also revolutionized one of the greatest style purges evident in the music industry in the late aught. She aesthetically offered a lover girl style with bold looks other artists couldn’t pull off. And now, despite her decade-long career, she has refused to saunter out the red carpet; she flavors every moment with a distinct elegance.

Like her music, Tiwa Savage’s style has different eras, powered by different trends in time. Her first was during the late aught, a risky post-Y2K essence that had her looking too dangerous on the red carpet— off-shoulders, backless dress, short gowns, most sequined and in neutral colors. By the early 2010s, her style had become even edgier, and she had been experimenting with traditional designs and transparent wear. By the late 2010s, she had already emerged, but her style was so capricious, never pinned on trend, but by comfort. She rocked feathered blazers with nude pants when she felt like it, killed a photo shoot in a red-corseted gown and a heavy hat, and made simple feel so expensive— all with full glam and fine jewelry.

Now, it’s smoother and stress-free in what seems to be her most beautiful era. She is leaning in on what works best for her, collaborating with designers and bands, especially in Nigeria, representing her style value. This collaborative effort showcases her influence on the fashion industry and her commitment to promoting Nigerian style. In 2023, she performed at Windsor Castle during the coronation of King Charles III. Her dress— a blazing train of velvet green— was designed by Lanre Da Silver, an influential Nigerian designer, and featured the sartorial fusion of Nigerian traditional style with that of British Victorian design.

Beyond anything, Tiwa Savage is unapologetically fierce, always in her IDGAF armor, despite the many criticisms she has faced since the last decade for her style and the sort she faces presently where Nigerian conservationists are always in her business with intruding questions. To them, nothing seems fathomable about a woman in her 40s who happens to be a mother and still has an alluring style.

She recently made her acting and directorial debut with her new movie Water and Garri, which premiered in London a week ago. The London-based stylist SHAPED styled her outfit—a jumpsuit from the NYC brand Area featuring a jaguar-patterned print and well-tailored sculpt. Here are 19 captivating style moments showcasing the evolution of Tiwa Savage’s fashion over the decade.

01 01 Tiwa Savage at the 2014 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage attends the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images for BET)

02 02 Tiwa Savage at the VIP Party for the 2014 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage attends the International talent reception VIP party during the BET AWARDS ’14 on June 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/BET/Getty Images for BET)

03 03 Tiwa Savage At the 2017 ESSENCE Black Women In Music Event LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Singer Tiwa Savage attends the 8th Annual Essence Black Women In Music Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

04 04 Tiwa Savage at the 2017 Roc Nations Pre-Grammy Brunch LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Singer Tiwa Savage attends Roc Nation’s Pre-GRAMMY Brunch on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

05 05 Tiwa Savage at the 2018 MTV EMAs BILBAO, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 04: Tiwa Savage attends the MTV EMAs 2018 on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage )

06 06 Tiwa Savage at the 2019 Fashion For Relief in London LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Tiwa Savage attends Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum on September 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Fashion For Relief)

07 07 Tiwa Savage at the North Sea Jazz Festival 2022 ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – JULY 08: Tiwa Savage performs on stage at North Sea Jazz festival at Ahoy on July 8, 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dimitri Hakke/Redferns)

08 08 Tiwa Savage at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week for Haute Couture PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 07: Tiwa Savage is seen outside Fendi during Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 – Day Four on July 07, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

09 09 Tiwa Savage at the 2022 Fashion Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Tiwa Savage attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

10 10 Tiwa Savage at the 2023 British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Tiwa Savage attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2023 at Annabel’s on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

11 11 Tiwa Savage at the Alexander McQueen Show during Paris Fashion Week 2023 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Tiwa Savage attends the Alexander McQueen FW23 show during Paris Fashion Week at Les Invalides on March 4, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)

12 12 Tiwa Savage at the Alexander McQueen AW23 Show Afterparty PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Tiwa Savage attends the afterparty for the Alexander McQueen AW23 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)

13 13 Tiwa Savage performing at the 2023 AT History event TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 29: Tiwa Savage performs at History on August 29, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

14 14 Tiwa Savage at the 2023 Fashion Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Tiwa Savage attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

15 15 Tiwa Savage at the Dior Homme Menswear SS24 show during the 2023 Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: Tiwa Savage attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

16 16 Tiwa Savage at the 2024 Pirelli Calendar Unveiling LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 30: Tiwa Savage arrives at the unveiling of the 2024 Pirelli Calendar by Prince Gyasi at Magazine London on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

17 17 Tiwa Savage at the Coronation of King Charles III WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Tiwa Savage performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

18 18 Tiwa Savage at the Burberry FW24 fashion show LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Tiwa Savage attends the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on February 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)