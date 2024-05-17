HomeFashion

The Iconic Style Evolution of Tiwa Savage

Explore how the Queen of Afrobeats has continuously evolved her style over the past decade.
By Ugonnaora Owoh ·

Tiwa Savage, Nigeria’s celebrated singer and the Queen of Afrobeat, is undeniably a style icon. It’s been evident since her majestic entrance with her acclaimed single ‘Kele Kele Love’, where she served a short jumpsuit with a corset belt, a crop-top jacket and a body gum jumpsuit— all worn on 13-inch high heels. “Kele Kele Love” was unlike anything in mainstream Nigerian music. For 31-year-old Tiwa, one thing was clear: she needed to fuse her music persona with that of her style: that sultry, sweet girl aesthetic with a flamboyant feminine wile.  

That did not only carve her name in the top fashion plaque across the continent but also revolutionized one of the greatest style purges evident in the music industry in the late aught. She aesthetically offered a lover girl style with bold looks other artists couldn’t pull off. And now, despite her decade-long career, she has refused to saunter out the red carpet; she flavors every moment with a distinct elegance. 

Like her music, Tiwa Savage’s style has different eras, powered by different trends in time. Her first was during the late aught, a risky post-Y2K essence that had her looking too dangerous on the red carpet— off-shoulders, backless dress, short gowns, most sequined and in neutral colors. By the early 2010s, her style had become even edgier, and she had been experimenting with traditional designs and transparent wear. By the late 2010s, she had already emerged, but her style was so capricious, never pinned on trend, but by comfort. She rocked feathered blazers with nude pants when she felt like it, killed a photo shoot in a red-corseted gown and a heavy hat, and made simple feel so expensive— all with full glam and fine jewelry.

Now, it’s smoother and stress-free in what seems to be her most beautiful era. She is leaning in on what works best for her, collaborating with designers and bands, especially in Nigeria, representing her style value. This collaborative effort showcases her influence on the fashion industry and her commitment to promoting Nigerian style. In 2023, she performed at Windsor Castle during the coronation of King Charles III. Her dress— a blazing train of velvet green—  was designed by Lanre Da Silver, an influential Nigerian designer, and featured the sartorial fusion of Nigerian traditional style with that of British Victorian design. 

Beyond anything, Tiwa Savage is unapologetically fierce, always in her IDGAF armor, despite the many criticisms she has faced since the last decade for her style and the sort she faces presently where Nigerian conservationists are always in her business with intruding questions. To them, nothing seems fathomable about a woman in her 40s who happens to be a mother and still has an alluring style.

She recently made her acting and directorial debut with her new movie Water and Garri, which premiered in London a week ago. The London-based stylist SHAPED styled her outfit—a jumpsuit from the NYC brand Area featuring a jaguar-patterned print and well-tailored sculpt. Here are 19 captivating style moments showcasing the evolution of Tiwa Savage’s fashion over the decade.

