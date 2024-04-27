HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: The Undeniable Impact Of BIPOC Shines At 2024 TIME100 Gala

Black celebrities lead the charge on the publication’s annual list of entertainers, innovators, and influencers, and exuded excellence on red carpets across the country.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Rihanna attends her immersive beauty event in honor of Fenty Beauty’s newest product launch, Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
By Okla Jones

This week has been a busy one, from movie premieres on the west coast to the 2024 TIME100 Gala in the Big Apple, notable figures of color were seen representing their style in the best way possible–all while having a great time.

Rihanna stunned onlookers as she strutted on the red carpet at her immersive beauty event in honor of Fenty Beauty’s newest product launch, Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation at 7th Street Studios. Just up the street at Culver Theater, there was a special screening for season two of Them, which featured Deborah Ayorinde, Luke James, Pam Grier, and many more. Projects such as Not Another Church Movie and The Big Cigar both held premiere parties, bringing out some of the biggest and brightest celebrities around.

Tale a look at the entertainers and public personalities spotted from coast to coast.

