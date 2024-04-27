Star Gazing: The Undeniable Impact Of BIPOC Shines At 2024 TIME100 Gala

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Rihanna attends her immersive beauty event in honor of Fenty Beauty’s newest product launch, Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

This week has been a busy one, from movie premieres on the west coast to the 2024 TIME100 Gala in the Big Apple, notable figures of color were seen representing their style in the best way possible–all while having a great time.

Rihanna stunned onlookers as she strutted on the red carpet at her immersive beauty event in honor of Fenty Beauty’s newest product launch, Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation at 7th Street Studios. Just up the street at Culver Theater, there was a special screening for season two of Them, which featured Deborah Ayorinde, Luke James, Pam Grier, and many more. Projects such as Not Another Church Movie and The Big Cigar both held premiere parties, bringing out some of the biggest and brightest celebrities around.

Tale a look at the entertainers and public personalities spotted from coast to coast.

Taraji P. Henson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Taraji P. Henson attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Kelley J. Robinson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Kelley Robinson attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Billy Porter NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Billy Porter attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Colman Domingo NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Colman Domingo attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Thelma Golden NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Thelma Golden attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Maya Rudolph NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Maya Rudolph attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

21 Savage NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: 21 Savage attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Tarana Burke NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Tarana Burke attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

Patrick Mahomes NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Patrick Mahomes attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

A’ja Wilson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: A’ja Wilson attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Fantasia Barrino attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Oury Tamboura NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Oury Tamboura attends the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Janine Sherman Barrois WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Janine Sherman Barrois seen at the press day for “The Big Cigar” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on April 25, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. The new series premieres on Friday, May 17, 2024 on Apple TV+. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Tiffany Boone WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Tiffany Boone attends the Los Angeles photo call for Apple TV+’s “The Big Cigar” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on April 25, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Andre Holland WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: André Holland seen at the press day for “The Big Cigar” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on April 25, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. The new series premieres on Friday, May 17, 2024 on Apple TV+. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Luke James CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Luke James attends a special Los Angeles screening of “Them: The Scare” at Culver Theater on April 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Deborah Ayorinde CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Actor Deborah Ayorinde attends a special Los Angeles screening of “Them: The Scare” at Culver Theater on April 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Little Marvin CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Executive Producer Little Marvin attends a special Los Angeles screening of “Them: The Scare” at Culver Theater on April 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Pam Grier CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Pam Grier attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Them: The Scare” at Culver Theater on April 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Shanice CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Shanice attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Them: The Scare” at Culver Theater on April 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Pam Grier, Joshua Williams, Deborah Ayorinde and Luke James CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: (L-R) Pam Grier, Joshua J. Williams, Deborah Ayorinde and Luke James attend a special Los Angeles screening of “Them: The Scare” at Culver Theater on April 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Vivica A. Fox ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 22: Vivica A. Fox attends “Not Another Church Movie” Atlanta press mixer and screening at Rose Bistro & Champagne Bar on April 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Rihanna LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Rihanna Celebrates New Product Launch For Her Fenty Beauty Brand at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)