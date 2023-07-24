Home

Star Gazing: Celebs Out & About From Miami To New York

From Rolling Loud Miami to a private celebration of Hip-Hop in New York, the stars stepped out in style last week
By Rivea Ruff ·

Celebs descended on Miami this week to celebrate DJ Khaled’s first-ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic and the annual celebration of trap that is Rolling Loud Miami.

Up North, stars toasted to Hip-Hop with Hennessy and Nas, or celebrated the summer season and style with St. Germain.

Take a look at these, and more star snaps of the week below:

