Star Gazing: Celebs Out & About From Miami To New York

Celebs descended on Miami this week to celebrate DJ Khaled’s first-ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic and the annual celebration of trap that is Rolling Loud Miami.

Up North, stars toasted to Hip-Hop with Hennessy and Nas, or celebrated the summer season and style with St. Germain.

Take a look at these, and more star snaps of the week below:

City Girls The rap duo took the stage at Rolling Loud Miami over the weekend. MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 22: (L-R) Yung Miami and JT of City Girls perform onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Ice Spice The hood Princess Diana rocked the crowd in Miami. MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 21: American rapper Ice Spice performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Latto Big Latto herself shut the stage down at Rolling Loud. MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 23: American rapper Latto performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Jerrod Carmichael The comedian was spotted sipping cocktails at New York’s Public Hotel for St. Germain’s Avant Garden Party Kit. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 19: Marc Chamblin attends as St-Germain and June Ambrose toast to the Avant Garden Party Kit at Public Hotel on July 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for St-Germain)

June Ambrose The style legend was the host of the evening with St. Germain at their Avant Garden Party Kit. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 19: June Ambrose and St-Germain toast to the Avant Garden Party Kit at Public Hotel on July 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for St-Germain)

Christina Hammond and Tristan Wilds The loving couple was caught cozied up at the Hennessy & Nas event celebrating Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Christina Hammond and Tristan Wilds join Hennessy & Nas to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle on July 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy)

Nas The Hip-Hop legend celebrated 50 years of the genre with Hennessy and the release of a limited edition bottle in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Nas joins Hennessy to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle on July 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy)

Mannie Fresh, Nas The down south scratcher and the Queens-bred rapper snapped a quick flick during the festivities. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Mannie Fresh and Nas join Hennessy to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle on July 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy)

Jodie Turner-Smith The actress was spotted living her best life at the Nas & Hennessy celebration of Hip-Hop. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Jodie Turner-Smith joins Hennessy & Nas to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary with a collaborative limited edition bottle on July 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy)

Quavo, Diddy, Timbaland, King Combs The rappers were spotted at DJ Khaled’s inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic at Miami Beach Golf Club. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 20: (L-R) Quavo, Sean Combs, and King Combs attend as DJ Khaled hosts the inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic at Miami Beach Golf Club on July 20, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation )

Jeezy, Ja Rule, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland The Hip-Hop legends posed for a snap on the course. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 20: (L-R) Ja Rule, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland attends as DJ Khaled hosts the inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic at Miami Beach Golf Club on July 20, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation )

Odell Beckham, Jr. and Son The baller and his baby were all smiles at DJ Khaled’s Miami golf event. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 20: Odell Beckham Jr. attends as DJ Khaled hosts the inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic at Miami Beach Golf Club on July 20, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation )