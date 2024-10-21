HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2024, NYCWFF, Comic Con, Zendaya, Mary J. Blige And More

Celebrities across all industries stepped out during one of the most exciting weeks of the year.
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Inductee Mary J. Blige poses in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
By Okla Jones

The excitement of October ran throughout the entire country, with the biggest stars in entertainment showing up at film premieres, award ceremonies, and exclusive events.

On Saturday, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in Cleveland, Ohio, and it highlighted some of the greatest musicians in history. Acts such as Mary J. Blige, Dionne Warwick, and A Tribe Called Quest were enshrined in this heralded group of artists, and notable figures such as Dave Chappelle, Zendaya, Teyana Taylor and several others were in attendance.

New York City held its annual Wine & Food Festival throughout the town this past weekend, with thousands of people traveling to the Big Apple to partake in some amazing activities. ComicCon also commenced, adding an extra spark to the fire that is NYC. Atlanta featured performances from Usher and Muni Long, making every region of the country the place to be.

Take a look at the stars who were out and about this week.

