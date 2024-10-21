Star Gazing: Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2024, NYCWFF, Comic Con, Zendaya, Mary J. Blige And More

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Inductee Mary J. Blige poses in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The excitement of October ran throughout the entire country, with the biggest stars in entertainment showing up at film premieres, award ceremonies, and exclusive events.

On Saturday, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in Cleveland, Ohio, and it highlighted some of the greatest musicians in history. Acts such as Mary J. Blige, Dionne Warwick, and A Tribe Called Quest were enshrined in this heralded group of artists, and notable figures such as Dave Chappelle, Zendaya, Teyana Taylor and several others were in attendance.

New York City held its annual Wine & Food Festival throughout the town this past weekend, with thousands of people traveling to the Big Apple to partake in some amazing activities. ComicCon also commenced, adding an extra spark to the fire that is NYC. Atlanta featured performances from Usher and Muni Long, making every region of the country the place to be.

Take a look at the stars who were out and about this week.

When two stars of the stage connect. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Victoria Monét appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing on October 15, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

Ms. Lauryn Hill doing what she does best. LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 14: Lauryn Hill performs live at The O2 Arena on October 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Charlamagne and VP Harris speak. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 15: Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris (R) and Charlamagne Tha God greet before “We The People: An Audio Townhall With Kamala Harris and Charlamagne Tha God” on October 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Newport Beach Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 25th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival – Festival Honorees & Variety’s ’10 Actors to Watch’ at Balboa Bay Resort on October 20, 2024 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

Lashana Lynch shows off her baby bump. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Lashana Lynch attends the New York premiere of “The Day Of The Jackal” at Walter Reade Theater on October 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Usher on stage. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 17: Usher performs on stage during his 2024 Usher: Past Present Future Tour at State Farm Arena on October 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Muni Long at her Pandora Studio Session. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 17: Singer Muni Long performs onstage during her Pandora Studio Session at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Aldis Hodge at Comic Con. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Aldis Hodge appears on stage during Prime Video’s “Cross” panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center on October 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Pharrell at the premiere of ‘Piece by Piece.’ LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 20: Pharrell Williams attends the “Piece by Piece” Closing Night Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

Zendaya at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Zendaya speaks onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Mary J. Blige and Ella Mai match energy. CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Mary J. Blige and Ella Mai perform onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Posdnuos, Common, Black Though, and Queen Latifah show love to ATCQ. CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Posdnuos, Common, Tariq Trotter of the Roots, and Queen Latifah perform onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Teyana Taylor honors Dionne Warwick. CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Teyana Taylor speaks onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Dionne Warwick and Jennifer Hudson perform onstage. CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Dionne Warwick and Jennifer Hudson perform onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)