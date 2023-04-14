Home · News

Star Gazing: Stars Stun From Coast To Coast

From opening night at the Opera to tour kickoffs and film festivals, celebs were spotted living their best lives as spring temperatures rose this week
By Rivea Ruff ·

Stars stepped out in style this week at concerts, premieres, and exclusive events

In New York, stars like Angela Bassett, Spike Lee, Kasi Lemmons and more were spotted rubbing elbows in all their glam glory at the Met Opera for the grand opening night of Terence Blanchard’s Champion.

In Los Angeles, the cast of A Black Lady Sketch Show geared up for their fourth season in stunning glam at their pink carpet premiere.

Check out these, and more star snaps of the week below:

