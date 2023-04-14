Star Gazing: Stars Stun From Coast To Coast

Stars stepped out in style this week at concerts, premieres, and exclusive events

In New York, stars like Angela Bassett, Spike Lee, Kasi Lemmons and more were spotted rubbing elbows in all their glam glory at the Met Opera for the grand opening night of Terence Blanchard’s Champion.

In Los Angeles, the cast of A Black Lady Sketch Show geared up for their fourth season in stunning glam at their pink carpet premiere.

Check out these, and more star snaps of the week below:

Angela Bassett, Deborah Roberts The legendary actress and the television journalist were spotted rubbing elbows at opening night of the Met Opera’s latest production, Terence Blanchard’s Champion.

Al Roker, Deborah Roberts The couple was all smiles at the Met Opera’s grand opening of Champion.

Kasi Lemmons, Tamara Tunie The director and the actress were spotted taking in the production at the Met Opera.

Chlöe The songstress was spotted headlining the first stop of her In Pieces tour in Chicago. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 11: Chlöe Bailey performs during the “In Pieces” tour at The Riviera Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Zinzi Coogler, Ryan Coogler The director and his producer wife were spotted coupled up at the San Fransisco International Film Festival premiere of Stephen Curry: Underestimated. OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Zinzi Evans and producer Ryan Coogler arrive at the opening night premiere of “Stephen Curry: Underrated” at 66th San Francisco International Film Festival at Grand Lake Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Chioma Chukwuka, Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington The stars of Prime Video’s Gangs of Lagos stepped out for its Nigeria-themed NYC premiere party and screening.

Damya Gurley, Tamara Jade, Skye Townsend, Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Angel Lakeeta Moore The cast of A Black Lady Sketch Show were stunning on the carpet of their Season 4 premiere. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (L-R) Damya Gurley, Tamara Jade, Skye Townsend, Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Angel Lakeeta Moore attend the Season 4 Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on April 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Gabrielle Dennis The A Black Lady Sketch Show star was a vision in pink at the Season 4 premiere. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Gabrielle Dennis attends the Season 4 Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on April 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Robin Thede HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Robin Thede attends the Season 4 Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on April 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)