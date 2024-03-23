Star Gazing: Celebs Shine At Film Premieres Across The Country
From Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ to ‘Diarra From Detroit,’ Black Hollywood was in full effect this week.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Regina King attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
From backstage photos to red carpet screenings and film premieres, Black celebrities put on their finest threads to kick off the spring season.
In Atlanta, Hulu’s Freaknik documentary set the city on fire. Stars such as Mona Scott-Young, Jermaine Dupri, Killer Mike, and Kandi Burruss all showed their support for the film. In Los Angeles, Diarra Kilpatrick’s Diarra From Detroitpremier brought out all the celebs—from Yvonne Orji to Kenya Barris.
Check out all the stars as they strutted around town this week.
Regina King
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Regina King attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Keshia Knight Pulliam
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Keshia Knight Pulliam attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Vivica A. Fox
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Vivica A. Fox attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Niecy Nash-Betts
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Niecy Nash attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Lena Waithe
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Lena Waithe attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix)
Malika Andrews
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Malika Andrews attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix)
Latto
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 19: Rapper Latto attends Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 Artist Lineup Press Conference on March 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Jermaine Dupri
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Jermaine Dupri attends Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)
Killer Mike
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Killer Mike attends Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
Mona Scott-Young
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Mona Scott-Young attends Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
Yandy Smith
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Yandy Smith attends Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart attend Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
CeeLo Green
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: CeeLo Green attends Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Brande Victorian
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Brande Victorian attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)
Jordan L. Jones
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Jordan L. Jones attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)
Dominique Perry
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: DomiNque Perry attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)
Kenya Barris
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Kenya Barris attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)
Yvonne Orji
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Yvonne Orji attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)
Jemele Hill
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Jemele Hill attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)
Nicco Annan
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Nicco Annan attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)
Eva Marcille
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Eva Marcille attends Trailblazing Women: A Tribute To 33 Inspirational Leaders at Venue 338 on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)
Monyetta Shaw
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Monyetta Shaw-Carter attends Trailblazing Women: A Tribute To 33 Inspirational Leaders at Venue 338 on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)
Skyh Black and KJ Smith
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET+)
Lashana Lynch
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Lashana Lynch attends the Los Angeles premiere of AMC/AMC+’s “Parish” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 20, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Corine Solberg/Getty Images)
Giancarlo Esposito
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Giancarlo Esposito attends the Los Angeles premiere of AMC/AMC+’s “Parish” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 20, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Corine Solberg/Getty Images)
Spike Lee and Jeffrey Wright
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 20: Spike Lee and Jeffrey Wright attend the Kick Off Party Spike Lee’s Birthday Bash on March 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)