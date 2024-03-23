HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Celebs Shine At Film Premieres Across The Country

From Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ to ‘Diarra From Detroit,’ Black Hollywood was in full effect this week.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Regina King attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
By Okla Jones ·

From backstage photos to red carpet screenings and film premieres, Black celebrities put on their finest threads to kick off the spring season.

In Atlanta, Hulu’s Freaknik documentary set the city on fire. Stars such as Mona Scott-Young, Jermaine Dupri, Killer Mike, and Kandi Burruss all showed their support for the film. In Los Angeles, Diarra Kilpatrick’s Diarra From Detroit premier brought out all the celebs—from Yvonne Orji to Kenya Barris.

Check out all the stars as they strutted around town this week.

