Star Gazing: Celebs Shine At Film Premieres Across The Country

From backstage photos to red carpet screenings and film premieres, Black celebrities put on their finest threads to kick off the spring season.

In Atlanta, Hulu’s Freaknik documentary set the city on fire. Stars such as Mona Scott-Young, Jermaine Dupri, Killer Mike, and Kandi Burruss all showed their support for the film. In Los Angeles, Diarra Kilpatrick’s Diarra From Detroit premier brought out all the celebs—from Yvonne Orji to Kenya Barris.

Check out all the stars as they strutted around town this week.

Regina King LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Regina King attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Keshia Knight Pulliam LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Keshia Knight Pulliam attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Vivica A. Fox LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Vivica A. Fox attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Niecy Nash-Betts LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Niecy Nash attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lena Waithe LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Lena Waithe attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix)

Malika Andrews LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Malika Andrews attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix)

Latto ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 19: Rapper Latto attends Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 Artist Lineup Press Conference on March 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Jermaine Dupri ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Jermaine Dupri attends Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)

Killer Mike ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Killer Mike attends Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Mona Scott-Young ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Mona Scott-Young attends Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Yandy Smith ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Yandy Smith attends Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart attend Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

CeeLo Green ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: CeeLo Green attends Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Brande Victorian LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Brande Victorian attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)

Jordan L. Jones LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Jordan L. Jones attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)

Dominique Perry LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: DomiNque Perry attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)

Kenya Barris LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Kenya Barris attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)

Yvonne Orji LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Yvonne Orji attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)

Jemele Hill LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Jemele Hill attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)

Nicco Annan LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Nicco Annan attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)

Eva Marcille ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Eva Marcille attends Trailblazing Women: A Tribute To 33 Inspirational Leaders at Venue 338 on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Monyetta Shaw ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Monyetta Shaw-Carter attends Trailblazing Women: A Tribute To 33 Inspirational Leaders at Venue 338 on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Skyh Black and KJ Smith LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET+)

Lashana Lynch WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Lashana Lynch attends the Los Angeles premiere of AMC/AMC+’s “Parish” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 20, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Corine Solberg/Getty Images)

Giancarlo Esposito WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Giancarlo Esposito attends the Los Angeles premiere of AMC/AMC+’s “Parish” at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 20, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Corine Solberg/Getty Images)