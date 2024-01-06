HomeCelebrity

Star Gazing: Celebs Spotted From Coast To Coast

From the New York Film Critics’ Circle Awards to the Louis Vuitton pop-up in West Hollywood, the stars were out and about in style this week.
Star Gazing: Celebs Spotted From Coast To Coast
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Danielle Brooks attends the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
By Okla Jones ·

With 2023 in the rearview, celebrities are strutting their stuff at their finest winter threads at film festivals, sporting events, and movie premieres across the country.

Earlier this week, the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival commenced, and featured some of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars. The cast of The Color Purple were in attendance, rubbing shoulders with the award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright, fresh off the success of his film American Fiction.

In Atlanta, the Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder faced off, bringing out our favorite actors, actresses and musicians for an exciting game of basketball, and in the Big Apple, Rustin and The United States vs. Billie Holiday star Da’Vine Joy Randolph shined at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. 

Take a look at more star sightings throughout the week.

TOPICS: 