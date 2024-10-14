Star Gazing: ESSENCE GU Summit 2024, Victoria Monét, Issa Rae, Oprah And More

This past week, Black excellence was on full display as some of the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and business were spotted at major events across the country. From red carpets to talk show stages, these celebrities brought their signature style and charisma to every appearance. Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane wowed the crowd with an unforgettable performance at The Road To 1017 featuring The Atlanta Pops Orchestra, while Tia Mowry, GloRilla, and Jennifer Hudson shared a memorable moment on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Among the standout events this week was the ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit, held at PC&E Sound Stage in Atlanta. The summit brought together innovators like Reyna Roberts, Amber Riley, and Lady London for an empowering day focused on leadership, creativity, and community. The event is part of the ESSENCE GU Summit series, which aims to inspire young women of color to disrupt industries and make their mark on the world, featuring discussions and panels led by trailblazing Black women.

‘If Not For My Girls’ Live. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Reyna Roberts, Amber Riley, and Lady London attend 2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit at PC&E Sound Stage on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Kayla Nicole, Raven Tracy, Alicia Scott, and Haile Rose in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Kayla Nicole, Raven Tracy, Alicia Scott, and Haile Rose attend 2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit at PC&E Sound Stage on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

MiAsia Symone hosting the ESSENCE GU Summit. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 12: MiAsia Symone speaks onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit)

John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler on the Red Carpet. LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler attend the “The Piano Lesson” Special Presentation during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

Gucci Mane shows love to Keyshia Ka’Oir onstage. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 12: Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane perform onstage during The Road To 1017 featuring The Atlanta Pops Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz attends the Dom Perignon Event. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Zoë Kravitz attends the Dom Perignon Event Tribute To Jean-Michel Basquiat on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Vashtie showing love to Jean-Michel Basquiat. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Vashtie Kola attends the Dom Perignon Event Tribute To Jean-Michel Basquiat on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Victoria Monét attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Victoria Monét attends the 2024 TIME100 Next at Current at Pier 59 on October 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

Jaylen Brown, Victoria Monét and Shaboozey. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Jaylen Brown, Victoria Monét and Shaboozey attend the 2024 TIME100 Next at Current at Pier 59 on October 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

Issa Rae speaks during Cast Jewelry Launch Event. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Issa Rae speaks during Cast Jewelry x Issa Rae Launch Event at Nordstrom NYC Flagship on October 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Nordstrom)

Oprah talks to the crowd. WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 10: Legend Award honoree Oprah Winfrey speaks at the U.S. Dream Academy’s 23rd annual Power of a Dream celebration at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts on October 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Samara Joy performs in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Samara Joy performs at a ‘New York Evening With Samara Joy’ at The Greene Space on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tia Mowry, GloRilla and Jennifer Hudson pose for a photo. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Tia Mowry, GloRilla and Jennifer Hudson pose for a photo on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing on October 11, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times.

An Evening With Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Quinta Brunson attends the Back To School: An Evening With Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson at The Paley Museum on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)