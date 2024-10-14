HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: ESSENCE GU Summit 2024, Victoria Monét, Issa Rae, Oprah And More

From London to New York City, Black women have been giving what they're supposed to give this week.
This past week, Black excellence was on full display as some of the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and business were spotted at major events across the country. From red carpets to talk show stages, these celebrities brought their signature style and charisma to every appearance. Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane wowed the crowd with an unforgettable performance at The Road To 1017 featuring The Atlanta Pops Orchestra, while Tia Mowry, GloRilla, and Jennifer Hudson shared a memorable moment on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Among the standout events this week was the ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit, held at PC&E Sound Stage in Atlanta. The summit brought together innovators like Reyna Roberts, Amber Riley, and Lady London for an empowering day focused on leadership, creativity, and community. The event is part of the ESSENCE GU Summit series, which aims to inspire young women of color to disrupt industries and make their mark on the world, featuring discussions and panels led by trailblazing Black women.

