Star Gazing: Denzel Washington, Issa Rae, Viola Davis, And More A-Listers On Parade

From television upfronts to film previews, top tier celebs were seen hitting carpets from coast to coast
By Rivea Ruff ·

Marquee headliners, A-list celebs, and top-billed stars were out in full force this week, as cinema showcases and television upfronts went into full swing for the Spring.

In Las Vegas, Denzel Washington teamed back up with Antione Fuqua and Dakota Fanning to present their upcoming flick The Equalizer 3. Meanwhile, in New York, Viola Davis was honored at Lincoln Center with an esteemed award in front of her peers.

Check out these and more star snaps of the week below:

