Star Gazing: Denzel Washington, Issa Rae, Viola Davis, And More A-Listers On Parade

Marquee headliners, A-list celebs, and top-billed stars were out in full force this week, as cinema showcases and television upfronts went into full swing for the Spring.

In Las Vegas, Denzel Washington teamed back up with Antione Fuqua and Dakota Fanning to present their upcoming flick The Equalizer 3. Meanwhile, in New York, Viola Davis was honored at Lincoln Center with an esteemed award in front of her peers.

Check out these and more star snaps of the week below:

Kerry Washington The starlet was stunning at her SAG-AFTRA chat about her hit show Unprisoned. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Actress Kerry Washington attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – “Unprisoned” with Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Delroy Lindo The Unprisoned star was dapper at his SAG-AFTRA discussion. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Actor Delroy Lindo attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – “Unprisoned” with Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Denzel Washington The actor was all smiles at Cinemacon while presenting his film, The Equalizer 3. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 24: Denzel Washington (L) and Dakota Fanning of “The Equalizer 3” attend the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Antoine Fuqua The cast and director of The Equalizer 3 stopped for a snap at Cinemacon. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 24: (L-R) Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and Antoine Fuqua of “The Equalizer 3” attend the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

Issa Rae The actress and industry mogul was stunning at Cinemacon 2023. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 24: Issa Rae poses for photos as she promotes the upcoming film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Shameik Moore The Across the Spiderverse star smiled ear-to-ear while appearing at Cinemacon. US actor Shameik Moore attends the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Kemp Powers, Shameik Moore, Issa Rae and Hailee Steinfeld The crew behind Across the Spiderverse stopped for a photo while presenting their highly-anticipated film. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 24: (L-R) Kemp Powers, Shameik Moore, Issa Rae and Hailee Steinfeld pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Viola Davis The EGOT turned heads at the Chaplin Award Gala honoring her. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Viola Davis attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Julius Tennon, Viola Davis The married duo was cutely coupled-up at the Chaplin Award Gala. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Gina Prince-Bythewood The director was seen supporting her The Woman King star as she accepted her honor. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Gina Prince-Bythewood attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez The actresses linked up at the Deadline Contenders Television. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Sheryl Lee Ralph and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attend the Deadline Contenders Television event at Directors Guild Of America on April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson The Abbott Elementary creator stunned at the Deadline Contenders Television event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Quinta Brunson attends the Deadline Contenders Television event at Directors Guild Of America on April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images)

Kerry Washington The Unprisoned star was a vision in pink at the Deadline Contenders Television event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Kerry Washington attends the Deadline Contenders Television event at Directors Guild Of America on April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images)

Gabrielle Dennis The Black Lady Sketch Show star hit Deadline’s TV event in a leather look. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Gabrielle Dennis attends the Deadline Contenders Television event at Directors Guild Of America on April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images)

Jessica Williams Jessica Williams was seen rocking a pink look at the Deadline event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Jessica Williams attends the Deadline Contenders Television event at Directors Guild Of America on April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images)

Danai Gurira The Walking Dead star was seen supporting the zombie hit at AMC’s 2023 upfront. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 18: Danai Gurira attends the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

MC Lyte MC Lyte was also seen at AMC’s event. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 18: MC Lyte attends the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

JoJo Simmons, Vanessa Simmons The brother-sister duo was stylish on the AMC red carpet. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 18: (L-R) Jojo Simmons and Vanessa Simmons attend the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

GloRilla The rapper was spotted at the YouTube Shorts activation ahead of her appearance at Coachella. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: GloRilla attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for YouTube)

Flo Milli The rapper was spotted at the YouTube Shorts activation ahead of her appearance at Coachella. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Flo Milli attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for YouTube)