Star Gazing: Billboard Women In Music Awards

The women stars of the music industry stunned on the carpet and the stage as Billboard handed out honors to the most impactful artists of 2023
By Rivea Ruff ·

The women stars of the music industry came out in droves on Wednesday, as Billboard hosted its 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Emmy-winning actress Quinta Brunson, the event featured powerhouse performances from and special honors for stars like Doechii, Latto, and the 2023 Billboard Woman of the Year, SZA.

Take a look at all the stunning beauty and immense talent that was in the building as these dynamic ladies took over the red carpet and the stage during the star-studded ceremony.

