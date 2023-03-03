Star Gazing: Billboard Women In Music Awards

The women stars of the music industry came out in droves on Wednesday, as Billboard hosted its 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Emmy-winning actress Quinta Brunson, the event featured powerhouse performances from and special honors for stars like Doechii, Latto, and the 2023 Billboard Woman of the Year, SZA.

Take a look at all the stunning beauty and immense talent that was in the building as these dynamic ladies took over the red carpet and the stage during the star-studded ceremony.

Latto, Chloe Bailey Latto and Chlöe

Chloe INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Chlöe arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,)

Latto INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Latto arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,)

Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson

Coco Jones INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Coco Jones arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,)

Queen Naija INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Queen Naija arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,)

Sylvia Rhone INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Sylvia Rhone, CEO, Epic Records, attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Sylvia Rhone Sylvia Rhone accepts the Executive of the Year Award from Fatima Robinson onstage

Victoria Monet INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Victoria Monet attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Coi LeRay Coi Leray

Doechii Doechii

