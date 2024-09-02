Star Gazing: 2024 U.S. Open, ‘The Deliverance’ Film Premiere, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams And More

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Kelly Rowland attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 presented by Red Sea International Film Festival and World Gold Council at Hangar Nicelli on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

This past week has definitely been one to remember, with stars stepping out for various events across the country. In New York, celebrities such as Kerry Washington, Alicia Keys, Serena Williams and several others were spotted at the 2024 U.S. Open, and rapper Big Sean celebrated the release of his new album, Better You Than Me with fans and supporters.

In Los Angeles, the cast of Lee Daniels’ The Deliverance—which includes Andra Day and Mo’Nique—partied the night away for the premiere of the film. In Inglewood, audiences could experience legends such as Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight and more at the Fool In Love Festival. From NYC to Hollywood, red carpets and exclusive events were booming with some of the world’s biggest entertainers.

Let’s take a look at some of the celebrity sightings around the country.

Serena Williams and Alicia Keys celebrate at the U.S. Open. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 1: Serena Williams and Alicia Keys celebrate the victory of Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria over Andrey Rublev of Russia during day seven of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on September 1, 2024 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

One of the coolest Mother/Daughter duos around. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Valerie Washington and Kerry Washington attend the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on August 26, 2024 in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Danai Gurira arrives at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Danai Gurira arrives at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on August 26, 2024 in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Kelly Rowland in all-white. VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Kelly Rowland attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 presented by Red Sea International Film Festival and World Gold Council at Hangar Nicelli on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique have a great time in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: Lee Daniels (L) and Mo’Nique appear at the after party for Netflix’s “The Deliverance” at Netflix on August 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The stars align at ‘The Deliverance’ Premiere. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: (L-R) Mo’Nique and Andra Day attend the premiere of Netflix’s “The Deliverance” at Netflix Tudum Theater on August 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chaka Khan onstage in Inglewood. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 31: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chaka Khan of Chaka Khan & Rufus performs onstage during the Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on August 31, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Gladys Knight at the Fool in Love Festival INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 31: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Gladys Knight of Gladys Knight and the Pips performs onstage during the Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on August 31, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Georgia legends. STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA – AUGUST 26: Dominique Wilkins and Chris Tucker speak during the the 2024 Chris Tucker Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Eagles Landing Country Club on August 26, 2024 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

The Legend Family in Beverly Hills. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and family attend the Fisher-Price X John Legend launch event on August 27, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Fisher-Price)

Big Sean celebrates his new album. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Big Sean attends the Big Sean “Better Me Then You” exclusive listening party on August 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)