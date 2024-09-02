HomeCelebrity

Star Gazing: 2024 U.S. Open, ‘The Deliverance’ Film Premiere, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams And More

As the summer enters its final days, Black celebrities shine bright from coast to coast.
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Kelly Rowland attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 presented by Red Sea International Film Festival and World Gold Council at Hangar Nicelli on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
This past week has definitely been one to remember, with stars stepping out for various events across the country. In New York, celebrities such as Kerry Washington, Alicia Keys, Serena Williams and several others were spotted at the 2024 U.S. Open, and rapper Big Sean celebrated the release of his new album, Better You Than Me with fans and supporters.

In Los Angeles, the cast of Lee Daniels’ The Deliverance—which includes Andra Day and Mo’Nique—partied the night away for the premiere of the film. In Inglewood, audiences could experience legends such as Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight and more at the Fool In Love Festival. From NYC to Hollywood, red carpets and exclusive events were booming with some of the world’s biggest entertainers.

Let’s take a look at some of the celebrity sightings around the country.

