Live At The BBQ: Songs To Listen To On Labor Day

Labor Day weekend has always been bittersweet. While it’s a great time to relax and enjoy a shortened work week, it also signifies the end of summer. But regardless of how one feels about this holiday, it’s still important to enjoy the day off and head to a cookout or two.

Since grills were invited, cookouts have become one of the cornerstones of the Black experience. Friends, family, food and fun serve as the perfect combination for a successful Labor Day. What makes this holiday event truly special is the music, of course. Songs such as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Prince’s “Summertime,” Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love,” and “Outstanding” by The Gap Band are just a few of the classic tunes that can be heard at outdoor functions across the country.

For a successful Labor Day weekend, here are the best songs to listen to during the holiday cookout.

01 Mary J. Blige – “Real Love” (1992)

02 Mariah Carey – “Honey” (1997)

03 Beyoncé – “Party” (2011)

04 DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – “Summertime” (1991)

05 LL Cool J – “Around The Way Girl” (1990)

06 Cameo – “Candy” (1986)

07 Luther Vandross – “Never Too Much” (1981)

08 UGK ft. Outkast – “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” (2007)

09 Kool & The Gang – “Get Down On It” (1981)

10 Frankie Beverly & Maze – “Before I Let Go” (1981)

11 Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse” (2016)

12 DMX – “How’s It Goin Down” (1998)

13 Amerie – “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” (2002)

14 Montel Jordan – “This Is How We Do It” (1995)

15 Mark Morrison – “Return of the Mack” (1996)

16 2Pac – “I Get Around” (1993)

17 Notorious B.I.G. – “Juicy” (1994)

18 Jagged Edge – “Where The Party At” (2001)

19 Bell Biv Devoe – “Poison” (1990)