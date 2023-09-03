Live At The BBQ: Songs To Listen To On Labor Day

Labor Day weekend has always been bittersweet. While it’s a great time to relax and enjoy a shortened work week, it also signifies the end of summer. But regardless of how one feels about this holiday, it’s still important to enjoy the day off and head to a cookout or two.
Since grills were invited, cookouts have become one of the cornerstones of the Black experience. Friends, family, food and fun serve as the perfect combination for a successful Labor Day. What makes this holiday event truly special is the music, of course. Songs such as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Prince’s “Summertime,” Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love,” and “Outstanding” by The Gap Band are just a few of the classic tunes that can be heard at outdoor functions across the country.
For a successful Labor Day weekend, here are the best songs to listen to during the holiday cookout.