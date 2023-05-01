See The High-Energy Performances From This Weekend’s Something In The Water Festival

Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival returned to Virginia Beach this weekend, bringing with it dynamic performances from Kamasi Washington, SWV, Coi Leray, Latto, Kaytranada, and a star-studded set led by Pharrell featuring A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, Diddy and more.

Attendees had exclusive access to the new Human Race x Louis Vuitton collaboration, the opportunity to see exclusive art installations and brand activations, and of course enjoy sets from Doechii, Wale, Kid Cudi, and more.

Check out these and more snaps from the star-studded festival below.

Doechii

Wale

Kid Cudi

Jazmine Sullivan

Pharrell

Kamasi Washington

Latto

SWV

Kaytranada

Lil Wayne

Pharrell

Spliff Star, Pharrell, Diddy, Busta Rhymes

A$AP Rocky, Pharrell