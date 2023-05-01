See The High-Energy Performances From This Weekend’s Something In The Water Festival

Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival returned to Virginia Beach this weekend, bringing with it dynamic performances from Kamasi Washington, SWV, Coi Leray, Latto, Kaytranada, and a star-studded set led by Pharrell featuring A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, Diddy and more.
Attendees had exclusive access to the new Human Race x Louis Vuitton collaboration, the opportunity to see exclusive art installations and brand activations, and of course enjoy sets from Doechii, Wale, Kid Cudi, and more.
Check out these and more snaps from the star-studded festival below.
Doechii
Wale
Kid Cudi
Jazmine Sullivan
Pharrell
Kamasi Washington
Latto
SWV
Kaytranada
Lil Wayne
Pharrell
Spliff Star, Pharrell, Diddy, Busta Rhymes
A$AP Rocky, Pharrell
Coi LeRay