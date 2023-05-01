Home · News

See The High-Energy Performances From This Weekend's Something In The Water Festival

Take a peek at the stars that hit the stage as tens of thousands of concertgoers hit Virginia Beach for the festival's grand return to its roots
See The High-Energy Performances From This Weekend’s Something In The Water Festival
By Rivea Ruff ·

Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival returned to Virginia Beach this weekend, bringing with it dynamic performances from Kamasi Washington, SWV, Coi Leray, Latto, Kaytranada, and a star-studded set led by Pharrell featuring A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, Diddy and more.

Attendees had exclusive access to the new Human Race x Louis Vuitton collaboration, the opportunity to see exclusive art installations and brand activations, and of course enjoy sets from Doechii, Wale, Kid Cudi, and more.

Check out these and more snaps from the star-studded festival below.

TOPICS: 