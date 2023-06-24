13 Sweet Throwback Photos Of Solange And Beyoncé

It’s been far too long since we’ve last seen our favorite famous mononym sisters, Beyoncé and Solange, laughing, hugging, falling together, and being their warm and chummy selves. It’s what we’ve become accustomed to since they were just young girls in the industry, Bey blowing up with Destiny’s Child and Solange carving out her own eclectic lane in R&B.

The last time we got to bask in their sweet sisterhood was in October, when Solange celebrated being the first Black woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. Her big sister (and mama Tina) was there to support and give her her due flowers.

But of course, we know both ladies have been busy. Solange (who is the queen of Cancer season and celebrating her birthday on June 24), recently released a collection through her Saint Heron creative group of innovative glassware with glassblower Jason McDonald. Beyoncé is currently knee deep in her successful Renaissance World Tour. And both women are mothers with their hands full. We get it. But we hope a sisterly linkup happens soon for the fans. (Fingers crossed it will be Solange coming out to dance to “Cozy” on the Renaissance tour…’cause she’s comfortable.) In the meantime, we can always enjoy some classic photos of the sisters showing each other love in front of the lens. And since it’s Solange’s birthday today, it’s the perfect time to enjoy such nostalgia.

01 2002 American actresses and singers Solange Knowles (left) and her sister Beyonce Knowles, June 2002. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

02 2003 NEW YORK – July 28, 2001: Solange Knowles (L) and her sister Beyonce Knowles pose for a portrait during a photo shoot June 28, 2001 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Myrna Suarez/Getty Images)

03 2003 Solange Knowles and Beyonce Knowles during The 30th Annual American Music Awards – Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

04 2003 Solange and Beyonce Knowles during Beyonce’s Surprise 22nd Birthday Party at 40/40 in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

05 2005 DENVER – FEBRUARY 20: Beyonce Knowles of Destiny’s Child and her sister Solange Knowles pose together at the 2005 NBA All Star Game at the Pepsi Center on February 20, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

06 2007 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 06: Beyonce Knowles and Solange Knowles attend Solange Knowles 21st Birthday Party Generations Hall July 6 2007 New Orleans, LA (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Wire Image)

07 2008 LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Recording artist Beyonce Knowles and recording artist Solange Knowles attend recording artist Solange Knowles’ birthday party held at a private residence on June 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Geffen Records)

08 2010 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 31: Singers Beyonce and Solange Knowles attend the 2010 Sony GRAMMY After Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on January 31, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)

09 2014 INDIO, CA – APRIL 12: Singers Solange (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during day 2 of the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

10 2014 NEW ORLEANS, LA – OCTOBER 26: Solange Knowles (L) and Beyonce Knowles pose for a photo against the bounce bus at the cocktail reception for “Amen Amen! The 17 Wards of Wonder” a multidisciplinary art experience in celebration of prospect. 3 on October 26, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

11 2015 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 22: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Solange and Beyonce attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage)

12 2016 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Singers Solange Knowles and Beyonce attend the Balmain and Olivier Rousteing after the Met Gala Celebration on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Balmain)