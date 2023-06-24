Home

13 Sweet Throwback Photos Of Solange And Beyoncé

We need another sisterly linkup ASAP! Check out a few images of Bey and Solo loving on each other over the years.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

It’s been far too long since we’ve last seen our favorite famous mononym sisters, Beyoncé and Solange, laughing, hugging, falling together, and being their warm and chummy selves. It’s what we’ve become accustomed to since they were just young girls in the industry, Bey blowing up with Destiny’s Child and Solange carving out her own eclectic lane in R&B.

The last time we got to bask in their sweet sisterhood was in October, when Solange celebrated being the first Black woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. Her big sister (and mama Tina) was there to support and give her her due flowers.

But of course, we know both ladies have been busy. Solange (who is the queen of Cancer season and celebrating her birthday on June 24), recently released a collection through her Saint Heron creative group of innovative glassware with glassblower Jason McDonald. Beyoncé is currently knee deep in her successful Renaissance World Tour. And both women are mothers with their hands full. We get it. But we hope a sisterly linkup happens soon for the fans. (Fingers crossed it will be Solange coming out to dance to “Cozy” on the Renaissance tour…’cause she’s comfortable.) In the meantime, we can always enjoy some classic photos of the sisters showing each other love in front of the lens. And since it’s Solange’s birthday today, it’s the perfect time to enjoy such nostalgia.

