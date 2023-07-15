Home

We Always Fought Back: The Slave Revolts That Paved Our Path To Freedom

The most sophisticated attempted slave rebellion in our country– planned by Denmark Vesey– was supposed to take place on this date in 1822.
By Rayna Reid Rayford ·

July 14 marks the date of Denmark Vesey’s planned rebellion 201 years ago.

Since the dawn of slavery in this country, “there has been slave resistance.” In an original study, historian Herbert Aptheker “found records of approximately two hundred and fifty revolts and conspiracies in the history of American Negro slavery.”

Indeed, emancipation was a byproduct of those brave souls who dared to chip away at the institution through acts of resistance, including the incitement of rebellions organized to destroy the institution of slavery and bring freedom to our people.

In essence, we have always fought injustice. Our legacy demonstrates that even when facing insurmountable odds, we always fought for our freedom.

ESSENCE is commemorating the Vesey rebellion by recognizing 7 slave revolts in America, which were organized even in the face of almost uncertain failure.

