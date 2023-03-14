Home · Fashion

Simone Biles' Best Looks In Celebration Of Her Birthday

The Olympic medalist has been winning on and off the mat for years now. Say happy birthday with us by looking though her best looks over the years.
Simone Biles’ Best Looks In Celebration Of Her Birthday

Simone Biles has literal gymnastics moves named after her because she is that good. Over the years, she’s been deemed the best, scrutinized for her rightful confidence, and carried an aura of self-awareness and unbothered energy. Standing at not even 5 feet tall, Biles is truly one of the best athletes of all time, and ESSENCE is always down to honor deserving Black women. She’s broken every glass ceiling there ever was in her sport; she’s so good she’s had points docked because judges didn’t know what to do with that kind of talent.

In celebration of the history-making gold medal-winning gymnast, we compiled a few of Biles’ best looks. Take a look below.

TOPICS: 