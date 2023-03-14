Simone Biles’ Best Looks In Celebration Of Her Birthday

Simone Biles has literal gymnastics moves named after her because she is that good. Over the years, she’s been deemed the best, scrutinized for her rightful confidence, and carried an aura of self-awareness and unbothered energy. Standing at not even 5 feet tall, Biles is truly one of the best athletes of all time, and ESSENCE is always down to honor deserving Black women. She’s broken every glass ceiling there ever was in her sport; she’s so good she’s had points docked because judges didn’t know what to do with that kind of talent.

In celebration of the history-making gold medal-winning gymnast, we compiled a few of Biles’ best looks. Take a look below.

2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Simone Biles attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Simone Biles attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

2021 Street Style LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 23: Simone Biles is seen arriving at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on September 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

2021 Gold Over America Tour LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Simone Biles performs during the Gold Over America Tour at Staples Center on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

2021 Gold Over America Tour SAN FRANCISCO – SEPTEMBER 28: USA gymnast Simone Biles takes part in opening of Gold Over America Tour performance at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

2021 6th Annual InStyle Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Simone Biles attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

2022 The Inaugural STARZ #TakeTheLead Summit WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 19: Simone Biles attends The Inaugural STARZ #TakeTheLead Summit at The West Hollywood EDITION on May 19, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for STARZ)

2022 The Late Late Show with James Corden LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 7: The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with guests Simone Biles, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Jessie Baylin. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

2022 World Series Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies v. Houston Astros HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 28: Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles gives the Play Ball announcement prior to Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

2022 AthletaWell Gold Medal Groove HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 22: Simone Biles during the AthletaWell Gold Medal Groove at Athleta Town & Country Village on January 22, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships NANNING, CHINA – OCTOBER 12: Gold medalist Simone Biles of United States celebrates during the medal ceremony after Women’s Floor Exercise Final on day six of the 45th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Guangxi Sports Center Stadium on October 12, 2014 in Nanning, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

2016 MTV Video Music Awards NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 28: Olympic gymnast Simone Biles attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

2016 Glamour Women Of The Year LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Honoree Simone Biles attends Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

2017 The Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globe Party BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 08: Olympic gymnast Simone Biles attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party, presented with FIJI Water, Grey Goose Vodka, Lindt Chocolate, and Moroccanoil at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)