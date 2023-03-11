5 Times Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Children Went Above And Beyond In Their Support Of Her

It’s a new era for Emmy award-winning actress, activist, and recent Black Women in Hollywood Awards honoree Sheryl Lee Ralph. Although she’s a legendary and noted actress who has maintained a thriving and nuanced career for several decades, Ralph’s stardom recently catapulted thanks to ABC’s breakout sitcom Abbott Elementary. While she’s no stranger to the limelight, receiving familial support, care and love from her two adult children, Ivy-Victoria Maurice and Etienne Maurice, during perhaps the biggest moment in her career, has to feel wonderful.

The brother and sister duo are incredibly supportive of their mother. From styling Ralph for all her public appearances, gracing the red carpet with her, to helping her on stage and cheering loudly when she won her first Emmy award, her children have the support game on lock. Before her epic Emmy win, Ralph’s son captured the moment she found out she was nominated for the award in July and hyped her up.

The Instagram video melted millions of hearts and reminded us how far being championed by your loved ones can go in our biggest and smallest moments. Her son posted a video recording her reaction and captioned it, “With over 50 years of being in this thing we call showbusiness, today my mother became an Emmy nominated actress. I’m so proud of @thesherylleeralph. I’m so glad I could be in Jamaica with you now.”

On September 12, 2022, her children couldn’t be happier for Ralph when she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, the second Black woman to win in that category. Her kids erupted in joyous noise, jumping up and down, expressing their pride in their mom.

Fast forward to the Big Game, Ralph’s kids were by her side once again. Before her beautiful rendition of “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” the star and her son shot a cute promotional video, spoof, showcasing how she is preserving her voice for the upcoming performance.

He captioned the Instagram post, “Mommy is taking this vocal rest thing very seriously. Make sure to catch her epic Super Bowl Pre-Show performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing tomorrow! I couldn’t be more proud. #superbowl #sitcom“

Scroll to see other heartfelt moments of support from Ralph’s children.

01 Supporting Their Mom at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards Etienne Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy-Victoria Maurice attend Essence’s 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Etienne Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy-Victoria Maurice attend Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

02 The Mother-Daughter Duo Dazzle at the NAACP Image Awards Ivy-Victoria Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Ivy-Victoria Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)

03 Mother and Son Slay the BAFTA Tea Party Sheryl Lee Ralph and Etienne Maurice attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: (L-R) Sheryl Lee Ralph and Etienne Maurice attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for BAFTA)

04 Sparkle and Shine at the Golden Globe Awards Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy-Victoria Maurice attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: (L-R) Sheryl Lee Ralph and guest attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)