6 Self-Care Practices You Can Do If You’re Grieving Your Mom Ahead Of Mother’s Day

Practicing self compassion matters

Mother’s Day can be a difficult holiday for those who have nuanced or non-existent relationships with their mothers or for those grieving their deceased loved one; the day can be triggering and heartbreaking. Meghan Watson, psychotherapist, agrees, “Grief around Mother’s Day can be excruciating and complex, and struggling with your feelings and emotions around this time is not uncommon,” she tells ESSENCE.

However, regardless of how grief shows up for you, you deserve space and time to care for yourself if you are feeling overwhelmed and disconnected. Grief can be both nondeath and death-related, so honoring your experiences and offering yourself compassion as you process and heal is an essential first step. For additional self-care tips and practices from Watson, scroll below.

01 01 Reflect on old photographs of your mother, shared memories, and personal items Grief can be all-consuming, but we don’t have to run from our sadness. Looking back at photos and cherished memories of your mother can be a way to honor her and revisit the times you spent together with fondness. It’s expected to be emotional during this process, especially if you’re still in the thick of your grief. Doing this activity with an engaged and supportive family member like a sibling or reminiscing with friends who love and support you can offer grounding and anchoring support to prevent getting lost in the feelings.

02 02 Make a schedule for your day Grief can paralyze us, and when we are struggling with the emotions associated with loss, it can be a meaningful form of care to create a simple schedule or a routine to follow during your day. By setting yourself up with a schedule, you may notice it becomes easier to get through the day when you have something planned to temporarily distract from the painful wounds and memories of grieving a mom. Close up shot of an anonymous Afro-Amercian woman writing plan for a New Year on a Christmas day.

03 03 Watch/listen to podcasts and videos Watch/listen to podcasts and videos, and read books and articles that support the grief process. Sometimes, there’s not much to say in response to grief that hasn’t already been said. Diving into books, podcasts, videos, and articles (especially lived-experience stories) can be a way to soothe yourself when grief feels stressful and overwhelming. Young multiracial woman reading a book at home, drinking tea sitting on the sofa in cozy living room. Lifestyle concept.

04 04 Rest While embracing the experiences of others can be a space for healing and growth in grief, be mindful of your consumption of media in general. Holidays, anniversaries, and birthdays can often flood our timelines with images and pictures of folks who are not in grief and are celebrating their mothers. This can be stressful to navigate, so make your plan for the day include time away from social media that may inflame or trigger you unnecessarily. Relax, rest and woman on sofa with eyes closed at home in city apartment. Happy, healthy and stress free, girl from Brazil smiling, relaxing and thinking alone on couch, calm zen and happy nap time.

05 05 Allow yourself to cry and feel Grief demands to be felt. Facing our grief is a powerful form of self-care. Pretending to “tough it out,” ignore our losses, or demonstrate resilience is not a meaningful long-term self-care tool. Yes, you may avoid the heartache and pains of grief at the moment, but it may create more challenges over time as the grief continues to be present without your attention, compassion, and acceptance of it. Woman feeling upset, sad, unhappy or disappointed, lonely in the bedroom. Emotional shock and life problems