6 Self-Care Practices You Can Do If You’re Grieving Your Mom Ahead Of Mother’s Day

Although Mother’s Day might be a joyous holiday for some, it’s important to remember that it might also be challenging for others.
Practicing self compassion matters
By Dominique Fluker ·

Mother’s Day can be a difficult holiday for those who have nuanced or non-existent relationships with their mothers or for those grieving their deceased loved one; the day can be triggering and heartbreaking. Meghan Watson, psychotherapist, agrees, “Grief around Mother’s Day can be excruciating and complex, and struggling with your feelings and emotions around this time is not uncommon,” she tells ESSENCE.
However, regardless of how grief shows up for you, you deserve space and time to care for yourself if you are feeling overwhelmed and disconnected. Grief can be both nondeath and death-related, so honoring your experiences and offering yourself compassion as you process and heal is an essential first step. For additional self-care tips and practices from Watson, scroll below.

