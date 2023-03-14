Meet The Black Woman Who Was So Powerful A U.S. President Tried To Censor Her

Activism and Adversity

Fannie Lou Hamer became an organizer in the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP). The organization challenged the local Democratic Party’s efforts to block Black participation.

As she fought for the rights of others, she faced personal battles of her own. In 1961, a white doctor performed a hysterectomy on Mrs. Hamer without her knowledge or consent while undergoing surgery to remove a uterine tumor. The “Mississippi appendectomy” was a common practice at the time to forcibly sterilize people deemed unfit to bear children, including poor Black women. She could not have children of her own, but she and her husband adopted four daughters.

In June 1963, after completing a voter registration program in Charleston, South Carolina, Hamer and several other Black women were detained in Winona, Mississippi, for dining in a “whites only” bus station restaurant. She and several other women were severely beaten while in jail. It left Hamer with lifelong injuries due to a blood clot in her eye, kidney damage, and limb damage.

But, she remained undeterred. In 1964, Hamer helped organize Freedom, Summer in 1964, which brought hundreds of college students of all races to help with voter registration in the segregated South.