Meet The Black Woman Who Was So Powerful A U.S. President Tried To Censor Her

ESSENCE celebrates the legacy of civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer– who passed away on this day in 1977– and her lasting impact on democracy in America.
Fannie Lou Hamer came from humble beginnings in Mississippi and went on to become a powerful voice in the civil and voting rights movements and a leader in the fight for economic equality for African Americans.

Hamer’s legacy lives on 46 years after she passed away in 1977. Discover more facts about the life of this trailblazer that you may not have known.

