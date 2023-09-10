Priscavera Unveils Funky ‘00s Essentials For The Modern Woman 

Fashion often follows cyclical patterns. ‘90s fashion resurgence, check. ‘00s design cues returning, check. Priscavera dabbling into these two eras, check. In Prisca Vera Franchetti’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, it’s clear she pulled from her younger years. For instance, there’s a stupendous sheath dress in a funky cheetah pink pattern and a gorgeous purple slip dress with an interlocked design on the front. Both of these pieces speak to our inner child, and for good reason. After all, who has really grown up? There’s also a Barbie pink mini leather dress accompanied by a buckle. A striking neon green slip dress provided another moment worth noting.

In America, cult stores like Claire’s, Limited Too, and the catalog Delia’s were how budding fashion girls decided on how to stick out from their peers. Priscavera now presents pieces designed for the mature woman, quite possibly a millennial, ready to explore new fashion avenues. While some of the garments shown did evoke playful energy, some offered up more tailored takes on outerwear. A jumpsuit in a bold black and cream leopard pattern was another standout that should be categorized here. In total, Franchetti succeeded in providing an exciting collection of essentials for the eclectic modern woman unafraid to express herself through her clothing choices.

01 Priscavera Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway wearing PRISCAVera during New York Fashion Week 2023 at New Design High School on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

02 Priscavera Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway wearing PRISCAVera during New York Fashion Week 2023 at New Design High School on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

03 Priscavera Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway wearing PRISCAVera during New York Fashion Week 2023 at New Design High School on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

04 Priscavera Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway wearing PRISCAVera during New York Fashion Week 2023 at New Design High School on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

05 Priscavera Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway wearing PRISCAVera during New York Fashion Week 2023 at New Design High School on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

06 Priscavera Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway wearing PRISCAVera during New York Fashion Week 2023 at New Design High School on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

07 Priscavera Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway wearing PRISCAVera during New York Fashion Week 2023 at New Design High School on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Lead Image: John Lamparski/Getty Images