Did You Know These Black Men Were In Omega Psi Phi Fraternity?

In honor of their 112th Founders' Day, we acknowledge some of the impactful Omega Psi Phi Fraternity members who have positively contributed to Black history and culture.
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. with Tom Joyner (who’s also a member of Omega Psi Phi) attend 2018 Urban One Honors on December 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was the first international fraternity founded on a historically Black college campus.

It was founded on the campus of Howard University on November 17, 1911, by three undergraduate students —Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper, and Frank Coleman— and academic advisor Dr. Ernest Everett Just. These impactful men emphasized the virtues of “manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift” while promoting the motto “Friendship is essential to the soul.

Since its founding, the organization has chartered over 750 undergraduate and graduate chapters. Many fraternity members, affectionately known as the “Ques, actively engage in initiatives that address social issues, promote education, and uplift the community.

The fraternity’s commitment to fostering brotherhood and making a positive difference aligns with the vision set forth by its founders. Whether through mentorship programs, scholarship opportunities, or community outreach projects, the influence of Omega Psi Phi is felt across various spheres.

The organization has many notable members around the globe who have made significant contributions to the arts, academia, athletics, entertainment, business, civil rights, education, government, and science fields.

In honor of their 112th Founders’ Day, we acknowledge some of the impactful Omega Psi Phi Fraternity members who have positively contributed to Black history and culture.

