HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Rapsody, Saweetie, Trevor Jackson And More

Today’s list includes a collaboration between Lila Iké and H.E.R. titled “He Loves Both,” and Vedo’s ‘Next Chapter.’
Best New Music This Week: Rapsody, Saweetie, Trevor Jackson And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. This week features an amazing lineup of great music from some established musicians to the up-and-coming artists looking to make an impression on the entertainment industry.

Roc Nation’s Rapsody returns with her first album in almost five years, Please Don’t Cry. The project features Phylicia Rashad, Erykah Badu, Alex Isley, Lil Wayne, Baby Tate and more. This week, Chance the Rapper teamed up with the legendary DJ Premier for a new song, Saweetie drops off the track “NANi,” and Grownish star Trevor Jackson gifts his fans with an EP titled He Don’t Know.

Take a look at our full list of new music below.

TOPICS: 