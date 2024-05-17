Best New Music This Week: Rapsody, Saweetie, Trevor Jackson And More

Happy Friday, folks. This week features an amazing lineup of great music from some established musicians to the up-and-coming artists looking to make an impression on the entertainment industry.

Roc Nation’s Rapsody returns with her first album in almost five years, Please Don’t Cry. The project features Phylicia Rashad, Erykah Badu, Alex Isley, Lil Wayne, Baby Tate and more. This week, Chance the Rapper teamed up with the legendary DJ Premier for a new song, Saweetie drops off the track “NANi,” and Grownish star Trevor Jackson gifts his fans with an EP titled He Don’t Know.

Take a look at our full list of new music below.

Saweetie – “NANi” The California-bred entertainer drops off a new single titled “NANi.” Check out the song HERE.

Lila Iké ft. H.E.R. – “He Loves Us Both” Two talented songstresses—Lila Iké and H.E.R.—come together for the track “He Love Us Both,” with a visual that includes a guest appearance from Joey Bada$$. Watch the video HERE.

Rapsody – 'Please Don't Cry' Today, 3X Grammy-nominated recording artist Rapsody released her fourth studio album, Please Don't Cry. Listen to the project HERE.

Minz ft. Davido – “wap” The two Afrobeats stars Minz and Davido come together for the uptempo record “wap.” Listen to it HERE.

Durrand Bernarr & Free Nationals – “Fist Bump” Durrand Bernarr and Free Nationals come together for the soulful bop, “Fist Bump.” Stream the track HERE.

Chance the Rapper & DJ Premier – "Together" Chance The Rapper has teamed up with the legendary DJ Premier for his new single "Together"—listen to it HERE.

T-Pain – “On This Hill” The iconic musician T-Pain returns with the single “On This Hill.” Check the song out HERE.

Trevor Jackson – ‘He Don’t Know’ Just a few months after releasing his Heads Up EP in March, the singer and actor has returned with a new EP titled He Don’t Know. Check it out HERE.

Vedo – 'Next Chapter' Singer Vedo returns with the album Next Chapter. Listen to it HERE.