Best New Music This Week: Miguel, Gloss Up, Noname, And More

Happy Friday, folks. The weekend is upon us again, it’s only right that we provide you all with some brand new music from the industry’s biggest and brightest stars.
Today, the Grammy Award-winning singer Miguel returns with a new track titled “Number 9,” which features Lil Yachty. Chicago’s Noname drops her project Sundial, Gloss Up releases Shades of Gloss, and TDE’s Reason unveils his long-waited Porches album after weeks of delay. DJ Khaled also dropped a new single, “Supposed to be Loved,” which features Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. Our roundup also includes music from Gucci Mane, Pink Sweat$, Tone Stith, and more.
Take a look at today’s list of new music below.
Noname‘s second studio effort Sundial is finally here after five long years. The 11-track album includes features from Jimetta Rose, Jay Electronica, Eryn Allen Kane, Common, and more. Listen to it HERE.
Rapper Gloss Up, returns with a brand new album titled Shades of Gloss. The project features Sexyy Redd, Saucy Santana, DC Young Fly, and more. Check it out HERE.
Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Miguel returns with the brand new track, “Number 9”. Listen to his new collaboration with Lil Yachty HERE.
Rising R&B singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Tone Stith shares his smooth new single “I Need You” courtesy of RCA Records. Stream the project HERE.
J Hus has shared a new video for “Masculine,” featuring Burna Boy. The track appears on his third album Beautiful and Brutal Yard, released last month. Watch the video HERE.
Today, Gucci Mane has shared the latest from his upcoming album, Breath Of Fresh Air — a new track called “Now It’s Real.” Watch the video HERE.
Singer-songwriter and talented vocalist, Pink Sweat$, has just released a brand new EP titled Volume 3. Listen to it HERE.
After much anticipation, Top Dawg Entertainment’s REASON releases his sophomore album, Porches. Stream the album HERE.
DJ Khaled has shared “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED,” the first single from his forthcoming album, TIL’ NEXT TIME. The track, which features Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert, arrives just a day after Khaled began teasing the new project with an album trailer. Check it out HERE.