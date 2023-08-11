Best New Music This Week: Miguel, Gloss Up, Noname, And More

Happy Friday, folks. The weekend is upon us again, it’s only right that we provide you all with some brand new music from the industry’s biggest and brightest stars.

Today, the Grammy Award-winning singer Miguel returns with a new track titled “Number 9,” which features Lil Yachty. Chicago’s Noname drops her project Sundial, Gloss Up releases Shades of Gloss, and TDE’s Reason unveils his long-waited Porches album after weeks of delay. DJ Khaled also dropped a new single, “Supposed to be Loved,” which features Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. Our roundup also includes music from Gucci Mane, Pink Sweat$, Tone Stith, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

01 Noname – ‘Sundial’ Noname‘s second studio effort Sundial is finally here after five long years. The 11-track album includes features from Jimetta Rose, Jay Electronica, Eryn Allen Kane, Common, and more. Listen to it HERE.

02 Gloss Up – ‘Shades Of Gloss’ Rapper Gloss Up, returns with a brand new album titled Shades of Gloss. The project features Sexyy Redd, Saucy Santana, DC Young Fly, and more. Check it out HERE.

03 Miguel ft. Lil Yachty – “Number 9” Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Miguel returns with the brand new track, “Number 9”. Listen to his new collaboration with Lil Yachty HERE.

04 Tone Stith – “I Need You” Rising R&B singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Tone Stith shares his smooth new single “I Need You” courtesy of RCA Records. Stream the project HERE.

05 J Hus & Burna Boy – “Masculine” J Hus has shared a new video for “Masculine,” featuring Burna Boy. The track appears on his third album Beautiful and Brutal Yard, released last month. Watch the video HERE.

06 Gucci Mane – “Now It’s Real” Today, Gucci Mane has shared the latest from his upcoming album, Breath Of Fresh Air — a new track called “Now It’s Real.” Watch the video HERE.

07 Pink Sweat$ – ‘Volume 3’ Singer-songwriter and talented vocalist, Pink Sweat$, has just released a brand new EP titled Volume 3. Listen to it HERE.

08 Reason – ‘Porches’ After much anticipation, Top Dawg Entertainment’s REASON releases his sophomore album, Porches. Stream the album HERE.