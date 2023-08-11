Home

Best New Music This Week: Miguel, Gloss Up, Noname, And More

Today’s list also includes a new song from Tone Stith titled “I Need You.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. The weekend is upon us again, it’s only right that we provide you all with some brand new music from the industry’s biggest and brightest stars.

Today, the Grammy Award-winning singer Miguel returns with a new track titled “Number 9,” which features Lil Yachty. Chicago’s Noname drops her project Sundial, Gloss Up releases Shades of Gloss, and TDE’s Reason unveils his long-waited Porches album after weeks of delay. DJ Khaled also dropped a new single, “Supposed to be Loved,” which features Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. Our roundup also includes music from Gucci Mane, Pink Sweat$, Tone Stith, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

