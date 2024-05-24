HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Shenseea, Vince Staples, Lenny Kravitz And More

Today’s list also includes a new song from PinkPanteress titled “Turn It Up,” and Coi Leray’s ‘Lemon Cars’ EP.
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final week in May, we’ve got some amazing new releases for you to listen to from artists of all genres.

This week, the iconic Lenny Kravitz returns with a new album titled Blue Electric Light. The Jamaican superstar Shenseea drops her project Never Gets Late Here, Coi Leray unveils the Lemon Cars EP, and Sexxy Redd releases In Sexxy We Trust, which features Drake, Lil Baby, and Mike WiLL Made-It. Today’s list also includes music from Pink Pantheress, Vince Staples, and Wale, among others.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

