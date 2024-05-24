Best New Music This Week: Shenseea, Vince Staples, Lenny Kravitz And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final week in May, we’ve got some amazing new releases for you to listen to from artists of all genres.

This week, the iconic Lenny Kravitz returns with a new album titled Blue Electric Light. The Jamaican superstar Shenseea drops her project Never Gets Late Here, Coi Leray unveils the Lemon Cars EP, and Sexxy Redd releases In Sexxy We Trust, which features Drake, Lil Baby, and Mike WiLL Made-It. Today’s list also includes music from Pink Pantheress, Vince Staples, and Wale, among others.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

Lenny Kravitz – ‘Blue Electric Light’ Lenny Kravitz gifts audiences worldwide with Blue Electric Light, his twelfth studio album and first in five years. Check it out HERE.

Shenseea – ‘Never Gets Late Here’ Shenseea is back with Never Gets Late Here, a 14-song collection that brings together dancehall, pop, hip-hop, and R&B. Stream the album HERE.





Coi Leray – ‘Lemon Cars’ EP Coi Leray is back with her new EP, Lemon Cars, produced entirely by Mike WiLL Made-It. Listen to it HERE.





PinkPantheress – “Turn It Up” Today, the English pop star is back with her first new release of 2024 with a song called “Turn It Up.” Listen to it HERE.





Sexxy Redd – ‘In Sexxy We Trust’ Sexyy Red released her third project In Sexyy We Trust today via Open Shift/gamma. Check it out HERE.





Vince Staples – ‘Dark Times’ Today, the California rapper Vince Staples drops his final release on Def Jam Records, Dark Times. Check it out HERE.





Blxst ft. Offset – “Risk Taker” The multi-talented artist Blxst connects with Offset for the Afrobeats-inspired collaboration titled “Risk Taker.” Stream the song HERE.





Niko Brim – “MARLEYS” The up-and-coming NYC rapper Niko Brim today drops the visual for the single “MARLEYS.” Watch the video HERE.



