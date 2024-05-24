Best New Music This Week: Shenseea, Vince Staples, Lenny Kravitz And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final week in May, we’ve got some amazing new releases for you to listen to from artists of all genres.
This week, the iconic Lenny Kravitz returns with a new album titled Blue Electric Light. The Jamaican superstar Shenseea drops her project Never Gets Late Here, Coi Leray unveils the Lemon Cars EP, and Sexxy Redd releases In Sexxy We Trust, which features Drake, Lil Baby, and Mike WiLL Made-It. Today’s list also includes music from Pink Pantheress, Vince Staples, and Wale, among others.
Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.
Lenny Kravitz gifts audiences worldwide with Blue Electric Light, his twelfth studio album and first in five years. Check it out HERE.
Shenseea is back with Never Gets Late Here, a 14-song collection that brings together dancehall, pop, hip-hop, and R&B. Stream the album HERE.
Coi Leray is back with her new EP, Lemon Cars, produced entirely by Mike WiLL Made-It. Listen to it HERE.
Today, the English pop star is back with her first new release of 2024 with a song called “Turn It Up.” Listen to it HERE.
Sexyy Red released her third project In Sexyy We Trust today via Open Shift/gamma. Check it out HERE.
Today, the California rapper Vince Staples drops his final release on Def Jam Records, Dark Times. Check it out HERE.
The multi-talented artist Blxst connects with Offset for the Afrobeats-inspired collaboration titled “Risk Taker.” Stream the song HERE.
The up-and-coming NYC rapper Niko Brim today drops the visual for the single “MARLEYS.” Watch the video HERE.
Sports enthusiast and rapper Wale drops “Pardon Us,” from the NBA 2K24 soundtrack. Stream the track HERE.
Grammy-nominated Christian music staple Deitrick Haddon releases his latest studio album ‘One Night In California.’ Featuring a 17-track personal worship session, including standout records “Without You,” “Covered (Under D Blood),” “Never Be The Same,” “Momma We Made It,” “The Lord Will Make A Way,” and “One Day,” Stream the project HERE.