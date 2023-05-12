Home · News

New Music This Week: Janelle Monáe Announces New Album, Releases “Lipstick Lover”

Monáe’s new song is the second single from the upcoming ‘The Age of Pleasure,’ which will debut June 9.
By Okla Jones ·

The wait is finally over. Yesterday, Janelle Monáe announced the release date for The Age of Pleasure, her first new album since 2018’s Dirty Computer. Her new song “Lipstick Lover,” is the second single from the upcoming project, with the video being co-directed by Monáe herself.

“All the songs were written from such an honest space,” Monáe said of her new record in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “So I hope that people feel that when they listen to the music, that they feel that when they come and, you know, counter with me when I’m around, I definitely have had an opportunity to evolve and grow and to tap into the things that bring me pleasure, the things that perhaps I should rethink and rework.”

The Age of Pleasure is out June 9, and the visual for “Lipstick Lover” is available now. In addition to Janelle’s single, today’s list of new music includes will.i.am., Tyla, LaRusell, and more.

