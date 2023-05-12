New Music This Week: Janelle Monáe Announces New Album, Releases “Lipstick Lover”

The wait is finally over. Yesterday, Janelle Monáe announced the release date for The Age of Pleasure, her first new album since 2018’s Dirty Computer. Her new song “Lipstick Lover,” is the second single from the upcoming project, with the video being co-directed by Monáe herself.

“All the songs were written from such an honest space,” Monáe said of her new record in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “So I hope that people feel that when they listen to the music, that they feel that when they come and, you know, counter with me when I’m around, I definitely have had an opportunity to evolve and grow and to tap into the things that bring me pleasure, the things that perhaps I should rethink and rework.”

The Age of Pleasure is out June 9, and the visual for “Lipstick Lover” is available now. In addition to Janelle’s single, today’s list of new music includes will.i.am., Tyla, LaRusell, and more.

01 Kiana Ledé – “Deeper” Today, the soulful Kiana Ledé released a brand new single titled “Deeper.” Listen to it HERE.

02 Tyla ft. Ayra Starr – “Girl Next Door” Tyla and Ayra Starr have teamed up for the new song “Girl Next Door.” It’s the first collaboration between the two Check out the track HERE.

03 Pink Sweat$ – “Run Through Fire” The talented Pink Sweat$, has dropped off a beautiful new single titled “Run Through Fire,” featuring vocal contributions from the talented superstar, Rob Kleiner. Stream the song HERE.

04 LaRussell – ‘Clarity’ The California-bred rapper LaRussell released his highly anticipated Clarity EP today. The 7-track project features Dom Bailey, Fisticuffs, Tope, and more. Listen to it HERE.

05 Killer Mike – “Don’t Let The Devil” & “Motherless” On June 16, Killer Mike will release his sixth studio LP, MICHAEL, which features appearances from Young Thug, André 3000, Future, and more. Now, the Atlanta emcee released two visuals for “Don’t Let The Devil” and “Motherless.” Check them out.

06 Victoria Monet ft. Buju Banton – “Party Girls” After releasing the Lucky Daye duet “Smoke” back in March, Victoria Monét is back once again with a new song. With “Party Girls,” Monét experiments with a new sound as she collaborates with Buju Banton on the dancehall record. Listen to it HERE.

07 Lil Durk ft. J. Cole – “All My Life” Lil Durk has shared a new single from his forthcoming new album Almost Healed, which is due out on May 26. His new single “All My Life,” features J. Cole, and it has a new music video. Watch it HERE.

08 Deante’ Hitchcock – ‘Once Upon A Time’ Earlier this week, Deante’ Hitchcock dropped his second studio album Once Upon A Time. The new release includes appearances from Big K.R.I.T., WESTSIDE BOOGIE, and DRAM, among others. Stream the project HERE.