Best New Music This Week: Doja Cat, Victoria Monét, Ambré And More

Happy Friday, folks. Judging by the long list of new releases today, it is clear to see that R&B is alive and well. With songs from artists both new and old, your weekend will be filled with enough amazing tunes to last you for months to come.

Today, Doja Cat released the polarizing song and video for “Attention.” Also, the Grammy-nominated singer Victoria Monét dropped “On My Mama,” Ambré shares the new EP who’s loving you?, and Kiana Ledé gives the masses her sophomore effort, Grudges, three years after the release of her debut album. Our list also includes music from Killer Mike, Coi Leray, Shay Lia, Hit-Boy, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

01 Kiana Ledé – ‘Grudges’ Kiana Ledé has returned with her sophomore album, Grudges. The 17-track album arrives three years after the release of her debut album, KIKI (Deluxe), and includes features from Bryson Tiller, Khalid and Ella Mai. Check it out HERE.

02 Doja Cat – “Attention” GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat releases her new track and music video “Attention.” Watch the visual HERE.

03 Coi Leray – “Run It Up” One week from the release of her sophomore album, Coi, Coi Leray has shared “Run It Up,” a spicy new single from the album. Listen to it HERE.

04 Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” Multi-talented, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and producer, Victoria Monét releases “On My Mama” today via Lovett Music/RCA Records. The new track is the latest addition to her catalog of 2023 summer anthem contenders. Stream the song HERE.

05 Killer Mike – ‘MICHAEL’ Killer Mike has just released MICHAEL, the celebrated MCs first solo full length since 2012’s critically lauded R.A.P. Music. Listen to it HERE.

06 D Smoke ft. SiR – Work Hard Play Hard’ Acclaimed artists and brothers D Smoke and SiR join forces on “Work Hard Play Hard.” Check it out HERE.

07 Voices of Fire ft. Pharrell – “JOY (Unspeakable) Today, visionary recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams has teamed up with the beloved Hampton Roads, VA gospel choir Voices Of Fire to release their new single “JOY (Unspeakable).” Check it out HERE.

08 Shay Lia – ‘Solo’ Singer and songwriter Shay Lia has returned once again with a reggae-R&B fusion track, “SOLO.” Stream it HERE.

09 PHABO – ‘Don’t Get Too Cozy’ Singer and songwriter Phabo dropped his second album, Don’t Get Too Cozy. This new LP marks the third consecutive year Phabo has released a project, following 2022’s Before I Let Her Go and his 2021 debut, Soulquarius. Listen to it HERE.

10 Ambré – ‘who’s loving you?’ The self-taught, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, released her latest project today, the 5-track who’s loving you?. Stream the EP HERE.

11 Hit-Boy – ‘SURF OR DROWN 2’ Today, Superproducer and rapper Hit-Boy releases the second installment of his SURF OR DROWN series. The 20-track album includes guest appearances from Big Sean, Dom Kennedy, and Garren. Listen to it HERE.