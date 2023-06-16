Home

Best New Music This Week: Doja Cat, Victoria Monét, Ambré And More

Today’s list also includes Kiana Ledé’s sophomore album ‘Grudges,’ which includes features from Bryson Tiller, Khalid and Ella Mai.
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. Judging by the long list of new releases today, it is clear to see that R&B is alive and well. With songs from artists both new and old, your weekend will be filled with enough amazing tunes to last you for months to come.

Today, Doja Cat released the polarizing song and video for “Attention.” Also, the Grammy-nominated singer Victoria Monét dropped “On My Mama,” Ambré shares the new EP who’s loving you?, and Kiana Ledé gives the masses her sophomore effort, Grudges, three years after the release of her debut album. Our list also includes music from Killer Mike, Coi Leray, Shay Lia, Hit-Boy, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

