Best New Music This Week: Doja Cat, Flo Milli, Kevin Ross And More

Happy Friday, folks. With the first weekend in August approaching, let’s take a look at some of the new tunes that have been released in recent days.

Doja Cat, who has been in the headlines lately, drops the video for her song “Paint The Town Red.” Yo Gotti and DJ Drama linked up to reveal the newest Gangsta Grillz project titled I Showed U So, which features Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan. Flo Milli also drops a new single today, and Gunna returned with the video for “rodeo dr” earlier this week.

Today’s list also includes releases from Kevin Ross, Snoh Aalegra, and more. Take a look at the best new music this week below

01 Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” Doja Cat has released the music video for her latest song, “Paint the Town Red.” Take a look at the provocative visuals HERE

02 Snoh Aalegra – “Sweet Tea” Snoh Aalegra has shared a new song, “Sweet Tea.” The single was produced by her longtime collaborator No I.D. Listen to “Sweet Tea” HERE.

03 Flo Milli – “Fruit Loop” Flo Milli has announced her next album, Fine Ho, Stay, and shared its first single. Produced by YoungFyre, “Fruit Loop” comes paired with a music video directed by Chandler Lass. Check it out HERE.

04 Yo Gotti x DJ Drama – ‘I Showed U So’ Today, multi platinum musician and entrepreneur Yo Gotti released his new Gangsta Grillz mixtape, I Showed U So, that includes collaborations with DJ Drama, Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan and is available to stream on all platforms HERE.

05 Kevin Ross ft. Eric Bellinger – “Ready For It” “Ready For It” is the first single from Kevin Ross’ highly-anticipated Midnight Microdose Vol. 2 EP. Listen to it HERE.

06 Halle Bailey – “Angel” Just weeks after appearing as Princess Ariel in the live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey is here with her formal solo debut, “Angel.” Listen to it HERE.