Home

Best New Music This Week: Doja Cat, Flo Milli, Kevin Ross And More

Today’s list also includes a new Gangsta Grillz collaboration from Yo Gotti and DJ Drama titled ‘I Showed U So.’
Best New Music This Week: Doja Cat, Flo Milli, Kevin Ross And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. With the first weekend in August approaching, let’s take a look at some of the new tunes that have been released in recent days.

Doja Cat, who has been in the headlines lately, drops the video for her song “Paint The Town Red.” Yo Gotti and DJ Drama linked up to reveal the newest Gangsta Grillz project titled I Showed U So, which features Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan. Flo Milli also drops a new single today, and Gunna returned with the video for “rodeo dr” earlier this week.

Today’s list also includes releases from Kevin Ross, Snoh Aalegra, and more. Take a look at the best new music this week below