Best New Music This Week: Doechii, Usher, Ciara And More

Happy Friday, folks. As always, the good people here at ESSENCE are giving to you our weekly roundup of the best new music from some up-and-coming artists, as well as the entertainment industry’s most popular acts.

Earlier this week, Usher dropped off the video for “Boyfriend,” which featured Keke Palmer as the focal point. Today, TDE’s Doechii returned with a new single titled “Booty Drop,” Jon Batiste released World Music Radio, the follow-up to 2021’s Grammy Award-winning We Are, and Ciara surprises fans with a 7-track EP, which contains songs with Chris, Big Freedia, and Lil Baby. Today’s list also includes music from Tinashe, Snoh Aalegra, Quavo, and more.

Take a look at our weekly roundup of new releases below.

01 Doechii – “Booty Drop” [Video] Doechii has returned with her new single “Booty Drop,” the follow-up to her global hit “What It Is (Block Boy).” Watch it HERE.

02 Usher – “Boyfriend” [Video] Usher and Keke Palmer come together for a fun new video set in Las Vegas. Watch the visual HERE.

03 Tinashe – “Needs” Coming less than a month after ‘Talk to Me Nice,’ the first single from her forthcoming album ‘BB/ANG3L,’ released ‘Needs‘ to the masses. Hear the new song HERE.

04 Ciara – ‘CiCi’ Fresh off the news of her recent pregnancy, the Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara surprises fans with a new EP titled CiCi. Stream the project HERE.

05 Mick Jenkins – ‘The Patience’ Mick Jenkins’ 11-track The Patience was released today, and includes features from Freddie Gibbs, Benny the Butcher, JID, and more. Check it out HERE.

06 Brent Faiyaz – “JACKIE BROWN” [Video] Directed by Lonewolf and Mark Peaced, this new “JACKIE BROWN” visual is inspired by the1997 Quentin Tarantino classic film of the same name. Watch it HERE.

07 Leon Thomas – ‘Electric Dusk’ Today, singer Leon Thomas drops Electric Dusk, which includes features from Benny the Butcher, Ty Dolla $ign, and Victoria Monét. Check it out HERE.

08 Jon Batiste – ‘World Music Radio’ Jon Batiste has a new album out today, World Music Radio, his follow-up to 2021’s We Are, which won the Grammy for Album Of The Year last year. Stream it HERE.

09 Quavo – ‘Rocket Power’ Nearly 10 months after the tragic passing of Takeoff, Quavo pays tribute in the biggest way with his sophomore solo album Rocket Power. It runs 18 tracks and features Takeoff himself as well as Young Thug, Future, Hunxho, and Baby Drill. Check it out HERE.

10 Rod Wave – “Call Your Friends” After a brief hiatus, Rod Wave returns with a new single titled “Call You Friends.” Listen to it HERE.

11 Snoh Aalegra – “Wait a Little Longer” Today, 3x GRAMMY® nominated, platinum selling, singer and songwriter Snoh Aalegra continues to heat up the summer with a new single “Wait A Little Longer” – listen to it HERE.