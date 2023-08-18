Home

Best New Music This Week: Doechii, Usher, Ciara And More

Today’s list also includes a new single from Tinashe, and Quavo’s ‘Rocket Power.’
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As always, the good people here at ESSENCE are giving to you our weekly roundup of the best new music from some up-and-coming artists, as well as the entertainment industry’s most popular acts.

Earlier this week, Usher dropped off the video for “Boyfriend,” which featured Keke Palmer as the focal point. Today, TDE’s Doechii returned with a new single titled “Booty Drop,” Jon Batiste released World Music Radio, the follow-up to 2021’s Grammy Award-winning We Are, and Ciara surprises fans with a 7-track EP, which contains songs with Chris, Big Freedia, and Lil Baby. Today’s list also includes music from Tinashe, Snoh Aalegra, Quavo, and more.

Take a look at our weekly roundup of new releases below.

