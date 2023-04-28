Home · News

Best New Music This Week: Coi Leray Owns Her Sexuality With ‘My Body’

Just one day after releasing “Bops,” the talented rapper is back with an empowering new take on Leslie Gore's classic track.
By Okla Jones ·

After releasing “Bops” only 24 hours ago, Coi Leray is back with another song titled “My Body,” where audiences will see the rapper taking control of her sexuality, and speaking to her detractors.

Her second single in a week is a remake of “It’s My Party” by Lesley Gore, as Leray gives it a unique twist. These new singles come ahead of her upcoming album, which she spoke about in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Eddie Francis, saying that it’s going to be “one of the biggest projects ever.”

“I’m so excited about this second album because it’s really mostly myself,” the rapper said. “I told myself, like I have a couple features, which I’m going to keep it discreet because it’s only literally a little bit, not even a handful, but I’ve been working on this project constantly, constantly. I stay in the studio. As you can see, I’m in my home. It’s my home studio here. I’m constantly in the studio 24/7. I’m amazing when it comes to that mic.”

In addition to Coi’s “My Body,” this week’s new music includes drops from Baby Rose, Amaria, Rico Nasty, Jason Derulo, and more.

Listen to today’s roundup of new releases below.

