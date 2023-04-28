Best New Music This Week: Coi Leray Owns Her Sexuality With ‘My Body’

After releasing “Bops” only 24 hours ago, Coi Leray is back with another song titled “My Body,” where audiences will see the rapper taking control of her sexuality, and speaking to her detractors.

Her second single in a week is a remake of “It’s My Party” by Lesley Gore, as Leray gives it a unique twist. These new singles come ahead of her upcoming album, which she spoke about in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Eddie Francis, saying that it’s going to be “one of the biggest projects ever.”

“I’m so excited about this second album because it’s really mostly myself,” the rapper said. “I told myself, like I have a couple features, which I’m going to keep it discreet because it’s only literally a little bit, not even a handful, but I’ve been working on this project constantly, constantly. I stay in the studio. As you can see, I’m in my home. It’s my home studio here. I’m constantly in the studio 24/7. I’m amazing when it comes to that mic.”

In addition to Coi’s “My Body,” this week’s new music includes drops from Baby Rose, Amaria, Rico Nasty, Jason Derulo, and more.

Listen to today’s roundup of new releases below.

01 Latto – “Put It On Da Floor” After her Coachella performances, the Georgia native returned earlier this week with the “Put It On Da Floor” music video, which packs all her biggest stage highlights into a three-minute clip. Watch the video HERE.

02 Baby Rose – ‘Through and Through’ Today, the North Carolina-born singer Baby Rose releases her first full length studio project since 2021, the album titled Through and Through. The 11-track LP features Georgia Anne Muldrow and Smino. Stream it HERE.

03 Rico Nasty – “Turn It Up” Earlier this month, Nasty embarked on her 2023 headlining tour. Now, she’s unveiling a new single with an accompanying video titled “Turn It Up.” Watch it HERE.

04 Amaria – ‘All For You’ Today, songstress Amaria releases her highly-anticipated EP All For You which includes guest appearances from DESTIN CONRAD, Phabo, and Amber Navran. Check it out HERE.

05 Jason Derulo – “Glad U Came” Just in time for the summer, Jason Derulo drops his new release “Glad U Came,” produced by Pink Slip, Jakke Erixson, Sam Martin, Spencer Bastian, and Tor Eimon. Listen to it HERE.

06 Bree Runway ft. Khalid – “Be The One” Earlier this week, Runway dropped her latest music video, “Be The One,” featuring the talented singer Khalid. Check it out HERE.

07 Coi Leray – “My Body” Fresh off the success of her “Players” hit, Coi Leray comes back with two new singles – “Bops” and “My Body.” Listen to “Bops” HERE, and “My Body,” HERE.