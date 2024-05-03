HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Rapsody, Coco Jones, Willow And More

Today’s list also includes Kenyon Dixon’s new single titled “Still,” and “Lost Time” from Tiwa Savage.
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks – we’ve made it through the few days of May. If today’s releases are any indication for what to expect during the rest of the month; then you should be excited about the next couple of weeks.

Today’s list of new music begins with Rapsody’s new track “3:AM.” The song features Erykah Badu, and helps to build anticipation for her upcoming album Please Don’t Cry. Mary J. Blige also gifts audiences with the remix to “Still Believe In Love” featuring Vado, Fat Joe, Raekwon and Jadakiss. The single comes in celebration of the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, taking place in New York City this weekend. Willow also drops her sixth studio album, so there’s something for everyone to listen to this time around.

Take a look at this week’s list of new music below.

