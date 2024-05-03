Best New Music This Week: Rapsody, Coco Jones, Willow And More

Happy Friday, folks – we’ve made it through the few days of May. If today’s releases are any indication for what to expect during the rest of the month; then you should be excited about the next couple of weeks.

Today’s list of new music begins with Rapsody’s new track “3:AM.” The song features Erykah Badu, and helps to build anticipation for her upcoming album Please Don’t Cry. Mary J. Blige also gifts audiences with the remix to “Still Believe In Love” featuring Vado, Fat Joe, Raekwon and Jadakiss. The single comes in celebration of the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, taking place in New York City this weekend. Willow also drops her sixth studio album, so there’s something for everyone to listen to this time around.

Take a look at this week’s list of new music below.

Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu – "3:AM" Ahead of the release of her upcoming album Please Don't Cry, North Carolina's Rapsody drops "3:AM" featuring Erykah Badu. Listen to the new song HERE.

Willow – ‘empathogen’ Today, Willow drops her sixth studio album empathogen. This release sees Willow moving in a new direction following her widely praised 2022 release COPINGMECHANISM. Listen to it HERE.

Mary J. Blige ft. Vado, Fat Joe, Raekwon & Jadakiss – “Still Believe In Love” (Remix) Ahead of her Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit, the iconic Mary J. Blige returns with the remix to “Still Believe In Love” featuring Vado, Fat Joe, Raekwon and Jadakiss. Listen to it HERE.

Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” Following a GRAMMY® Award win, widespread critical acclaim, and a groundswell of excitement this year, powerhouse singer/songwriter and multi-hyphenate actress Coco Jones returns with new single “Here We Go (Uh Oh).” Check it out HERE.

Kenyon Dixon – "Still" "Still" is the first offering from The R&B You Love: For the '99 and the 2000s. Check it out HERE.

4batz – “u made me a st4r” 4batz has finally dropped his debut project U Made Me a St4r today. Stream the 11-track album HERE.

Kendrick Lamar – “euphoria” Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar responded to Drake’s “Push Ups” track with “euphoria.” Check it out HERE.

Fireboy DML – “Everyday” Today, on the heels of his Coachella debut, award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML unveiled his first solo record of the year titled “Everyday,” marking the next phase in his evolution of sound and self. Stream the track HERE.

Samara Cyn – “Moving Day” The up-and-coming Samara Cyn releases the track “Moving Day.” Check it out HERE.