Best New Music This Week: Mickey Guyton, Lola Brooke, Kamasi Washington And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we settle into the month of March, it’s only right that we give you the best new music that the entertainment industry has to offer.

With it being Women’s History Month, country star Mickey Guyton has decided to release the new song titled “Woman,” an ode to women worldwide. Also, of his new album, jazz artist Kamasi Washington drops “Prologue,” 4batz and Drake teamed up for the remix to “act ii: date @ 8,” and Quavo returns with a new single titled “Real One,” with Rich The Kid.” Today’s roundup also includes music from Lola Brooke, Tank, Fridayy, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

Mickey Guyton – “Woman” In celebration of National Women’s Day, country star Mickey Guyton drops the track “Woman.” Stream the song HERE.

Glamma Rose – “In The Heat” Las Vegas vocalist Glamma Rose enlists director Thirty3 M3dia to film the official visual to her scorching new single “In The Heat.” Check it out HERE.

Tank ft. Fabolous – “Before We Get Started” R&B legend Tank returns with his first single of 2024, an upbeat song titled “Before We Get Started,” featuring Fabolous. Watch the video HERE.

Lola Brooke ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie & Big Freedia – “Bend It Ova” New York-based artist Lola Brooke links up with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Bounce legend Big Freedia for the collaborative effort, “Bend It Ova.” Listen to it HERE.

Kamasi Washington – “Prologue” Along with Kamasi Washington’s recently announced new album Fearless Movement, the talented jazz composer releases the video for a new song “Prologue.” Check it out HERE.

4batz ft. Drake – “act ii: date @ 8” (Remix) The rising star 4batz released the remix to his breakout single, “act ii: date @ 8,” featuring Drake. Stream the track HERE.

Fridayy – “Without You” Today, singer/songwriter Fridayy releases his new track, “Without You.” Listen to the record HERE.