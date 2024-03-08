HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Mickey Guyton, Lola Brooke, Kamasi Washington And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between 4batz and Drake, along with Fridayy’s “Without You.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we settle into the month of March, it’s only right that we give you the best new music that the entertainment industry has to offer.

With it being Women’s History Month, country star Mickey Guyton has decided to release the new song titled “Woman,” an ode to women worldwide. Also, of his new album, jazz artist Kamasi Washington drops “Prologue,” 4batz and Drake teamed up for the remix to “act ii: date @ 8,” and Quavo returns with a new single titled “Real One,” with Rich The Kid.” Today’s roundup also includes music from Lola Brooke, Tank, Fridayy, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new releases below.

