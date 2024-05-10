Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Tink And More

Happy Friday folks. After a busy week, it’s important to sit back, relax, and wind down with new music. Hip-hop has a heavy presence in our list, so if you’re a fan of the iconic genre, we’ve got a whole lot in store for you.
Today, Megan Thee Stallion continues her run of serpent inspired tracks with the release of “BOA.” Coi Leray drops a new single ahead of her upcoming album Lemon Cars, Tink gives her audience “Huh,” and Andra Day returns with a new project with 16 new tracks. Our roundup also includes music from Conway the Machine, Ghostface Killah, KalanFr.Fr, and more.
Take a look at our list of new releases below.
Singer, rapper, and songwriter from Chicago, Tink, gifts her audience with the song “Huh.” Hear the track HERE.
Following the announcement of her upcoming EP Lemon Cars, Coi Leray drops a new single of the same name. Stream the record HERE.
Megan Thee Stallion has a new record titled “BOA.” It follows previous singles “Hiss” and “Cobra.” Listen to the song HERE.
The Griselda rapper Conway the Machine is back with a new album titled Slant Face Killah. The record features Swizz Beatz, Joey Bada$$, Method Man, and more. Check it out HERE.
Ghostface Killah returns with his first official studio album since 2019’s Ghostface Killahs. The new album, Set the Tone (Guns & Roses), features guest appearances from Method Man, Raekwon, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Sheek Louch, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, Jim Jones, AZ, and more. Check it out HERE.
Today, the multitalented Andra Day released her highly anticipated album CASSANDRA (cherith). Check out the project HERE.
The Southern collective Nappy Roots are here with their first single of 2024, the nostalgic track “Play Clothes.” Listen to it HERE.
Today, KalanFr.Fr drops the EP MAKE THE WEST GREAT AGAIN. The project features YG and Ty Dolla $ign, among others. Stream the record HERE.