Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Tink And More

Happy Friday folks. After a busy week, it’s important to sit back, relax, and wind down with new music. Hip-hop has a heavy presence in our list, so if you’re a fan of the iconic genre, we’ve got a whole lot in store for you.

Today, Megan Thee Stallion continues her run of serpent inspired tracks with the release of “BOA.” Coi Leray drops a new single ahead of her upcoming album Lemon Cars, Tink gives her audience “Huh,” and Andra Day returns with a new project with 16 new tracks. Our roundup also includes music from Conway the Machine, Ghostface Killah, KalanFr.Fr, and more.

Take a look at our list of new releases below.

Tink – “Huh” Singer, rapper, and songwriter from Chicago, Tink, gifts her audience with the song “Huh.” Hear the track HERE.

Coi Leray – “Lemon Cars” Following the announcement of her upcoming EP Lemon Cars, Coi Leray drops a new single of the same name. Stream the record HERE.

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” Megan Thee Stallion has a new record titled “BOA.” It follows previous singles “Hiss” and “Cobra.” Listen to the song HERE.

Conway the Machine – ‘Slant Face Killah’ The Griselda rapper Conway the Machine is back with a new album titled Slant Face Killah. The record features Swizz Beatz, Joey Bada$$, Method Man, and more. Check it out HERE.

Ghostface Killah – ‘Set The Tone (Guns & Roses)’ Ghostface Killah returns with his first official studio album since 2019’s Ghostface Killahs. The new album, Set the Tone (Guns & Roses), features guest appearances from Method Man, Raekwon, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Sheek Louch, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, Jim Jones, AZ, and more. Check it out HERE. 1.83.0-KBZM2AATTHNIGJWKX3SAW55SKY.0.2-9

Andra Day – ‘CASSANDRA (cherith)’ Today, the multitalented Andra Day released her highly anticipated album CASSANDRA (cherith). Check out the project HERE. 1.83.0-D3QF7GR2GC7GXCSZOYN2M3IV3Y.0.2-1

Nappy Roots – “Play Clothes” The Southern collective Nappy Roots are here with their first single of 2024, the nostalgic track “Play Clothes.” Listen to it HERE.