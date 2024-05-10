HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Tink And More

Today’s list also includes the album ‘CASSANDRA (cherith)’ from Andra Day, and Nappy Roots’ “Play Clothes.”
By Okla Jones

Happy Friday folks. After a busy week, it’s important to sit back, relax, and wind down with new music. Hip-hop has a heavy presence in our list, so if you’re a fan of the iconic genre, we’ve got a whole lot in store for you.

Today, Megan Thee Stallion continues her run of serpent inspired tracks with the release of “BOA.” Coi Leray drops a new single ahead of her upcoming album Lemon Cars, Tink gives her audience “Huh,” and Andra Day returns with a new project with 16 new tracks. Our roundup also includes music from Conway the Machine, Ghostface Killah, KalanFr.Fr, and more.

Take a look at our list of new releases below.

