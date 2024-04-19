Best New Music This Week: Lucky Daye, Lola Brooke, Nicki Minaj And More

Happy Friday, folks. This week features a blend of new music from industry veterans, current stars, and the artists of tomorrow.

Today, New Orleans singer Lucky Daye releases “HERicane,” Nick Minaj teams up with Travis Scott, Chris Brown, and Sexyy Red for the remix to “FTCU,” and Mozzy drops the highly anticipated Children of the Corn. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut album, the legendary Nas also unveils a new box set for 1994’s Illmatic.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

Lucky Daye – “HERicane” Lucky Daye has shared his new single “Hericane,” produced by his longtime collaborator D’Mile. Listen to it HERE.

Nicki Minaj ft. Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Sexyy Red – “FTCU” (Sleezemix) Nicki Minaj incorporates the star-studded trio of Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Sexyy Red for the “FTCU (Sleeze Mix).” Check it out HERE.

Nas & DJ Premier – “Define My Name” Nas and DJ Premier reunite for their latest collaborative effort, “Define My Name.” Stream the song HERE.

CKay ft. Olamide – “Wahala” Nigerian singer CKay releases the new song “Wahala,” with rapper and YBNL Records CEO Olamide. Check it out HERE.

Lola Brooke – “Neighborhood Hero” Last year, Lola Brooke burst onto the scene with the release of her debut album Dennis Daughter. Now she’s back with a deluxe version and the video for “Neighborhood Hero.” Watch it HERE.

Vedo – “Your Love Is All I Need” Vedo has dropped off a brand new single, which is titled “Your Love Is All I Need”. Listen to it HERE.