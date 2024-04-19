HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Lucky Daye, Lola Brooke, Nicki Minaj And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration from Nas and DJ Premier, and Vedo’s “Your Love Is All I Need.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. This week features a blend of new music from industry veterans, current stars, and the artists of tomorrow.

Today, New Orleans singer Lucky Daye releases “HERicane,” Nick Minaj teams up with Travis Scott, Chris Brown, and Sexyy Red for the remix to “FTCU,” and Mozzy drops the highly anticipated Children of the Corn. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut album, the legendary Nas also unveils a new box set for 1994’s Illmatic.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

