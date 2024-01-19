New Music This Week: Joey Bada$$, DESTIN CONRAD, Andra Day And More

Happy Friday, folks. As the work week comes to an end, it’s important to deliver to you some of the best new releases in music. From traditional R&B to classic soul, there are plenty of tunes to listen to in the coming days.

This week, rapper and Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Joey Bada$$ linked up with KayCyy for the hypnotic new track titles “Passports & Suitcases,” DESTIN CONRAD drops the project SUBMISSIVE2,’ and Anycia teamed up with award-winning rapper Latto for the song “Back Outside.”

Today’s list also includes music from Blxst, Andra Day, and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Take a look and our roundup of new releases below.

Anycia & Latto – “Back Outside” Anycia has linked up with Latto for a brand new song, “Back Outside,” produced by JetsonMade. Check it out HERE.

Joey Bada$$ ft. KayCyy – “Passports & Suitcases” Rapper Joey Bada$$ and KayCyy connected this week for a new single titled “Passports & Suitcases.” Listen to it HERE.

Blxst – “Heart Ain’t Empty” Blxst is starting the new year off the right way with the song “Heart Ain’t Empty.” Stream the track HERE.

Andra Day – “Where Do We Go” The Grammy and Golden Globe-winning entertainer Andra Day has announced her third album Cassandra. Listen to the lead single “Where Do We Go,” HERE.

DESTIN CONRAD – ‘SUBMISSIVE2’ Talented newcomer DESTIN CONRAD releases the follow-up to his SUBMISSIVE project, SUBMISSIVE2. Check it out HERE.