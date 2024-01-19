HomeEntertainment

New Music This Week: Joey Bada$$, DESTIN CONRAD, Andra Day And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between Anycia and Latto titled “Back Outside.”
By Okla Jones

Happy Friday, folks. As the work week comes to an end, it’s important to deliver to you some of the best new releases in music. From traditional R&B to classic soul, there are plenty of tunes to listen to in the coming days.

This week, rapper and Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Joey Bada$$ linked up with KayCyy for the hypnotic new track titles “Passports & Suitcases,” DESTIN CONRAD drops the project SUBMISSIVE2,’ and Anycia teamed up with award-winning rapper Latto for the song “Back Outside.”

Today’s list also includes music from Blxst, Andra Day, and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Take a look and our roundup of new releases below.

