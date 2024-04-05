Best New Music This Week: J. Cole, Bryson Tiller, Doja Cat And More

Happy Friday, folks. The first weekend in April is beginning with a bang, as many of the industry’s top artists are putting out new music for your listening pleasure. From hip-hop to traditional jazz, there’s a little bit of everything for you to vibe to.

In celebration of the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, NC, J. Cole gifted fans with a surprise release titled Might Delete Later. The 12-track album features Cam’ron, Ari Lennox, and Gucci Mane, among others. Today, Doja Cat dropped the deluxe project Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, GloRilla unveiled Ehhthang Ehhthang, and Bryson Tiller returns with his self-titled, fourth studio album. Our roundup also includes releases from Kamasi Washington, Khalid, Kehlani, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

J. Cole – ‘Might Delete Later’ Today, J. Cole dropped a surprise effort titled Might Delete Later. The 12-song project boasts guest appearances from Young Dro, Gucci Mane, Cam’ron, Ari Lennox and more. Listen to it HERE.

Doja Cat – ‘Scarlet 2 CLAUDE’ GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat drops her deluxe album, Scarlet 2 CLAUDE today via Kemosabe Records/ RCA Records. Check it out HERE.

Bryson Tiller – ‘Bryson Tiller’ The wait is over — Bryson Tiller has finally released his self-titled album today featuring Victoria Monét and Clara La San. Listen to it HERE.

GloRilla – ‘Ehhthang Ehhthang’ Building upon the momentum of the hit single “Yeah Glo,” rapper GloRilla dropped the new project Ehhthang Ehhthang. Stream the album HERE.

Khalid – “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me” Today, multi-platinum selling global superstar Khalid releases his new single “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me.” Written by Khalid and produced by Jason Kellner, Denis Kosiak, and Jef Villaluna, the song samples Alicia Keys “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready).” Hear it HERE.

NxWorries – “86Sentra” NxWorries—the duo of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge—have announced their second studio album; Why Lawd? Is set for June 7. Today, the pair has released the new song “86Sentra,” along with a video created by Rhymezlikedimez. Watch it HERE.

Kehlani – “After Hours” Kehlani has returned with “After Hours,” her first new solo single since 2022. The new track features samples of Cordel “Scatta” Burrell’s “Coolie Dance Rhythm.” Check it out HERE.

Kamasi Washington ft. Andre 3000 – “Dream State” Kamasi Washington has linked up with André 3000 for a new song called “Dream State.” Listen to it HERE.