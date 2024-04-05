HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: J. Cole, Bryson Tiller, Doja Cat And More

Today’s list also includes GloRilla’s ‘Ehhthang Ehhthang,’ and a collaboration between Kamasi Washington and André 3000.
Happy Friday, folks. The first weekend in April is beginning with a bang, as many of the industry’s top artists are putting out new music for your listening pleasure. From hip-hop to traditional jazz, there’s a little bit of everything for you to vibe to.

In celebration of the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, NC, J. Cole gifted fans with a surprise release titled Might Delete Later. The 12-track album features Cam’ron, Ari Lennox, and Gucci Mane, among others. Today, Doja Cat dropped the deluxe project Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, GloRilla unveiled Ehhthang Ehhthang, and Bryson Tiller returns with his self-titled, fourth studio album. Our roundup also includes releases from Kamasi Washington, Khalid, Kehlani, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

