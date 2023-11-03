Best New Music This Week: Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the first weekend in November, it’s important that we highlight some of the best music to listen to during the peak of the fall season. From hip-hop to afrobeats, there’s something for everyone this time around.

Today, we see the return of some icons of the industry. Kid Cudi drops a new single called “AT THE PARTY,” which features Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott, Alicia Keys releases the song “Golden Child” in celebration of her sophomore LP’s 20th anniversary, and Jeezy unveils the 29-track I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget. Our roundup also includes music from EARTHGANG, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

Alicia Keys – “Golden Child” Today, Alicia Keys unveils the “Golden Child” single in celebration of her sophomore album’s 20th anniversary. Listen to it HERE.

Shenseea ft Lola Brooke – “Beama” Jamaican dancehall recording artist, Shenseea comes through with another new hit song titled “Beama”, featuring rapper Lola Brooke. Hear the record HERE.

Megan Thee Stallion – “Cobra” Megan Thee Stallion is back with a new song, “Cobra.” It arrives via the Houston rapper’s new independent music and entertainment entity, Hot Girl Productions. Watch it HERE.

Lucky Daye – “That’s You” Lucky Daye has dropped a new song titled “That’s You.” The R&B artist co-wrote and co-produced the track with Bruno Mars. Check it out HERE.

Kid Cudi ft. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott – “AT THE PARTY” Today, Kid Cudi links up with Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott for the new song “AT THE PARTY.” Listen to it HERE.

GloRilla – “Pop It” This week, CMG’s GloRilla dropped the visual for the song “Pop It,” which appears on the compilation album Gangsta Art 2. Check it out HERE.

Rapsody and Hit-Boy – “Asteroids” Earlier this week, Rapsody marked her return with a new single titled “Asteroids,” which is produced by Hit-Boy. Stream the song HERE.

Toosii – “Suffice” Toosii releases the raw and emotional new single “Suffice,” produced by the trio of Yozo, C7actus, and Kevin Varol. Stream the song HERE.

Benny The Butcher ft. Lil Wayne – “Big Dog” Today, the Griselda rapper puts out his new single ‘Big Dog’ which features a verse from the iconic Lil Wayne. Check it out HERE.

EARTHGANG & Spillage Village – “Blacklight” Atlanta-based rap duo EARTHGANG drops a new record with Spillage Village titled “Blacklight.” Listen to it HERE.

Tee Grizzley – ‘Tee’s Coney Island’ Today, Multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley unveils his anxiously awaited new album, Tee’s Coney Island. Listen to it HERE.