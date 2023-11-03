Home

Best New Music This Week: Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration from Shenseea and Lola Brooke, along with Lucky Daye’s single “That’s You.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the first weekend in November, it’s important that we highlight some of the best music to listen to during the peak of the fall season. From hip-hop to afrobeats, there’s something for everyone this time around.

Today, we see the return of some icons of the industry. Kid Cudi drops a new single called “AT THE PARTY,” which features Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott, Alicia Keys releases the song “Golden Child” in celebration of her sophomore LP’s 20th anniversary, and Jeezy unveils the 29-track I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget. Our roundup also includes music from EARTHGANG, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

