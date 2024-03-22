HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Alicia Keys, Bryson Tiller, SiR And More

Today’s list also includes Alicia Keys’ “Kaleidoscope,” and Tyla’s self-titled debut album.
Best New Music This Week: Alicia Keys, Bryson Tiller, SiR And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter a new season, seasoned veterans and up-and-coming artists alike decided to drop some amazing music for you to vibe to. From Hip-Hop and R&B to traditional blues, there’s something for everyone this week.

The past few days have turned into a time of returns. Musicians such as Alicia Keys, Big Sean, Bryson Tiller, and Lenny Kravitz all released new music, something that the general public has been extremely excited about. TDE’s SiR also dropped his first album in five years with Heavy, a 16-track LP that features Ty Dolla $ign, Isaiah Rashad, Anderson .Paak and more. Our roundup also includes drops from Tyla, Gary Clark, Jr., Kash Doll, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

TOPICS: 