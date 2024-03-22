Best New Music This Week: Alicia Keys, Bryson Tiller, SiR And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter a new season, seasoned veterans and up-and-coming artists alike decided to drop some amazing music for you to vibe to. From Hip-Hop and R&B to traditional blues, there’s something for everyone this week.

The past few days have turned into a time of returns. Musicians such as Alicia Keys, Big Sean, Bryson Tiller, and Lenny Kravitz all released new music, something that the general public has been extremely excited about. TDE’s SiR also dropped his first album in five years with Heavy, a 16-track LP that features Ty Dolla $ign, Isaiah Rashad, Anderson .Paak and more. Our roundup also includes drops from Tyla, Gary Clark, Jr., Kash Doll, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

SiR – ‘Heavy’ Grammy-nominated singer SiR has returned with Heavy, his first album in nearly five years, via Top Dawg Entertainment. Stream it HERE.

Big Sean – ‘Precision’ Detroit rapper Big Sean returned with a new record called “Precision” today. Stream the song HERE.

Lenny Kravitz – “Human” Lenny Kravitz is giving fans another preview of his upcoming album, Blue Electric Light, which drops May 24. Listen to the new song “Human” HERE.

Bairi – “Come My Way” Today, Rising Alt R&B songstress Bairi released a vibrant new dance floor anthem titled “Come My Way.” Check it out HERE.

Kash Doll ft. Tee Grizzley – “Pressin’” These two Detroit rappers come together today for a new track titled “Pressin’.” Listen to it HERE.

Gary Clark, Jr. – ‘JPEG RAW’ Blues standout Gary Clark, Jr. drops off JPEG RAW featuring Stevie Wonder, George Clinton, and more. Check it out HERE.

Bryson Tiller – “CALYPSO Earlier this week, building upon the anticipation for his new album, Bryson Tiller dropped off “CALYPSO.” Check it out HERE.

Alicia Keys – “Kaleidoscope” Alicia Keys has released her own version of an original song, “Kaleidoscope,” from her Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen. Listen to it HERE.

BreezyLYN – ‘Hood Mona Lisa’ Up-and-coming rapper BreezyLYN drops Hood Mona Lisa featuring Kaliii, Lola Brooke, 2Rare, and more. Listen to it HERE.

TYLA – ‘Tyla’ Today, TYLA releases her highly-anticipated self-titled debut album. Listen to it HERE.

6LACK – ‘No More Lonely Nights’ 6LACK drops a 6-track EP featuring acoustic versions of “Inwood Hill Park,” “Since I Have A Lover,” and “Rent Free.” Check it out HERE.

Joyner Lucas – ‘Not Now I’m Busy’’ Today, talented emcee Joyner Lucas releases Not Now I’m Busy. The 17-track album features Twista, Logic, DMX and more. Check it out HERE.

Niko Brim – “HUES Vol. 1” New York-based emcee Niko Brim dropped HUES Vol. 1 today. Listen to the project HERE.