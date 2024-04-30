What’s New And Black On Netflix In May

The digital streaming platform Netflix has announced their upcoming May lineup and it’s full of film and television shows that you need to add to your watch list.

Just in time for the upcoming ESSENCE Festival, the hilarious comedy Girls Trip will be available on the first of the month. Starring Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, the film is funny, and shows the importance of love and sisterhood. This month, Netflix will also air its second live streamed event, the stand-up special from Katt Williams titled Woke Foke.

Here are a few of the must-see documentaries, dramas, and comedies headed to the streaming service in May.

‘The Best Man Holiday’ – (5/1) This 2013 film is written, co-produced and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, and the sequel to 1999’s The Best Man. It stars Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau, Monica Calhoun and Melissa De Sousa, all reprising their roles from the previous film.

‘The Equalizer’ – (5/1) Based on the 1980s TV series of the same title, this is the first of three films starring Denzel Washington in the lead role.

‘Girls Trip’ – (5/1) Comedy about four friends going on a reunion trip in New Orleans during ESSENCE Festival. It stars Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish.

‘The Nutty Professor’ – (5/1) Starring Eddie Murphy, this remake of the 1963 film of the same name. The film co-stars Jada Pinkett and Dave Chappelle.

‘The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps’ – (5/1) The sequel to the 1996 hit, Eddie Murphy reprises his role as the titular character. It also features Janet Jackson, and is the final installment in the remake franchise.

‘Ride Along’ – (5/1) This 2014 buddy cop action comedy film is directed by Tim Story and stars Ice Cube and Kevin Hart.

‘White House Down’ – (5/1) Jamie Foxx stars as the President of the United States in this political action thriller.

‘Katt Williams: Woke Foke’ – (5/4) Comedian Katt Williams lets loose in real time as he hits the stage on May 4 for Netflix’s second livestreamed stand-up event.

‘30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play’ – (5/6) The story of how NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders played an NFL game for the Atlanta Falcons in between two MLB games for the Atlanta Braves in a twenty-four hour window.