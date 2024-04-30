HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In May

From classic ensemble comedies to its second livestreamed stand-up special, the popular DSP has plenty of great content to watch this month.
By Okla Jones ·

The digital streaming platform Netflix has announced their upcoming May lineup and it’s full of film and television shows that you need to add to your watch list. 

Just in time for the upcoming ESSENCE Festival, the hilarious comedy Girls Trip will be available on the first of the month. Starring Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, the film is funny, and shows the importance of love and sisterhood. This month, Netflix will also air its second live streamed event, the stand-up special from Katt Williams titled Woke Foke.

Here are a few of the must-see documentaries, dramas, and comedies headed to the streaming service in May.

