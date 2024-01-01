THE WONDER YEARS – “Pilot” – Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, DeanÕs hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time. (ABC/Erika Doss) LAURA KARIUKI, ELISHA WILLIAMS, SAYCON SENGBLOH, DUL HILL

It’s official – the new year is here. The past 12 months have been interesting to say the least, and now it’s time to embrace 2024. To start the year off, several classic Black films are hitting Netflix for your viewing pleasure.

The Pam Grier and Samuel L. Jackson-led film Jackie Brown hits the popular streaming platform this month, along with ABC’s family series The Wonder Years. For all the reality TV buffs, Mona Scott-Young’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta can be seen beginning on January 18.

Starring Denzel Washington, The Equalizer 3 is a great movie to watch for those action thriller enthusiasts, and if you’re looking for original content, Lift debuts on the 12th, which also features Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbathba-Raw alongside an amazing cast. So, whether you’re a fanatic of funny, action lover, or any other genre, Netflix definitely has something good in store for you in the coming weeks.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in January.

Jackie Brown – (1/1) Directed by Quentin Tarantino, this 1997 film stars Pam Grier as Jackie Brown, a flight attendant who is caught smuggling money. Samuel L. Jackson also appears in a supporting role. Both Grier and Jackson were nominated for a Golden Globe for their performances in the film.

Training Day – (1/1) Antoine Fuqua’s classic stars Denzel Washington as Alonzo Harris, the controversial LAPD narcotics officer. The film received numerous accolades and nominations, with Washington’s performance earning him the Academy Award for Best Actor at the 74th Academy Awards.

Bruce Almighty – (1/1) Morgan Freeman plays God alongside Jim Carrey in this 2003 comedy. Freeman won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role.

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 – (1/1) Inspired by the 1988 series of the same title, The Wonder Years stars Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, and follows his life as he grows up in Montgomery, Alabama, in the late 1960s. It also features Don Cheadle, Dulé Hill, and Saycon Sengbloh.

The Equalizer 3 – (1/1) The third installment of Sony Pictures’ The Equalizer series starring Denzel Washington goes to Italy where a small coastal town is threatened by the local mafia.

Lift – (1/12) Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbathba-Raw headline this ensemble crime-comedy about a thief and his crew attempting to rob a plane while in the air.

Down With the King – (1/18) Freddie Gibbs stars in this drama about a hip-hop artist unsatisfied with the music industry.