What’s New And Black On Netflix In January

From family-themed dramas to exciting thrillers, there are plenty of Black films to check out this month.
THE WONDER YEARS – “Pilot” – Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, DeanÕs hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time. (ABC/Erika Doss) LAURA KARIUKI, ELISHA WILLIAMS, SAYCON SENGBLOH, DUL HILL
By Okla Jones ·

It’s official – the new year is here. The past 12 months have been interesting to say the least, and now it’s time to embrace 2024. To start the year off, several classic Black films are hitting Netflix for your viewing pleasure.

The Pam Grier and Samuel L. Jackson-led film Jackie Brown hits the popular streaming platform this month, along with ABC’s family series The Wonder Years. For all the reality TV buffs, Mona Scott-Young’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta can be seen beginning on January 18.

Starring Denzel Washington, The Equalizer 3 is a great movie to watch for those action thriller enthusiasts, and if you’re looking for original content, Lift debuts on the 12th, which also features Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbathba-Raw alongside an amazing cast. So, whether you’re a fanatic of funny, action lover, or any other genre, Netflix definitely has something good in store for you in the coming weeks.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in January.

