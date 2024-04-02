Springtime is here, and with that comes new content from Netflix. From classic reboots to Oscar-winning films, the popular DSP will have something for everyone in April.

Denzel Washingon has a heavy presence to start the month off; beginning with the Spike Lee-directed Inside Man, along with the thriller The Little Things. The next day, audiences can check out Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James. Throughout the next 30 days, Netflix will release comedies, animated projects, and powerful documentaries all for your viewing pleasure.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in April.

‘The Little Things’ – (4/1) Starring Denzel Washington, The Little Things takes viewers to ’90s LA, where a deputy sheriff teams up with a detective to track a cunning serial killer. But their personal differences may derail their mission.

‘Inside Man’ – (4/1) Directed by Spike Lee, this film tells the story of a detective matches wits with a thief who’s always one step ahead of the cops. When a loose-cannon negotiator arrives, things spin out of control.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ – (4/2) LeBron James teams up with an iconic bunny and his classic cartoon crew to beat an evil AI squad on the basketball court — and save his family.

‘Good Times’ – (4/12) In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their heads above water in a Chicago housing project.

‘The Upshaws’ – (4/18) Starring Mike Epps along with an ensemble cast, this new season of ups, downs, and life changes has the Upshaws blessed — and stressed. But no matter what, it’s still family first, last, and always.

‘King Richard’ – (4/24) Featuring Will Smith in an Academy Award-winning performance, Richard Williams guides his extraordinarily talented daughters, Venus and Serena, on their journey to tennis superstardom.