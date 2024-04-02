HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In April

From the ‘Good Times’ reboot to the fifth season of ‘The Upshaws,’ there is plenty of new content from the streamer to check out this month.
By Okla Jones ·

Springtime is here, and with that comes new content from Netflix. From classic reboots to Oscar-winning films, the popular DSP will have something for everyone in April.

Denzel Washingon has a heavy presence to start the month off; beginning with the Spike Lee-directed Inside Man, along with the thriller The Little Things. The next day, audiences can check out Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James. Throughout the next 30 days, Netflix will release comedies, animated projects, and powerful documentaries all for your viewing pleasure.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in April.

