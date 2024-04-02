Springtime is here, and with that comes new content from Netflix. From classic reboots to Oscar-winning films, the popular DSP will have something for everyone in April.
Denzel Washingon has a heavy presence to start the month off; beginning with the Spike Lee-directed Inside Man, along with the thriller The Little Things. The next day, audiences can check out Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James. Throughout the next 30 days, Netflix will release comedies, animated projects, and powerful documentaries all for your viewing pleasure.
Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in April.
Starring Denzel Washington, The Little Things takes viewers to ’90s LA, where a deputy sheriff teams up with a detective to track a cunning serial killer. But their personal differences may derail their mission.
Directed by Spike Lee, this film tells the story of a detective matches wits with a thief who’s always one step ahead of the cops. When a loose-cannon negotiator arrives, things spin out of control.
LeBron James teams up with an iconic bunny and his classic cartoon crew to beat an evil AI squad on the basketball court — and save his family.
In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their heads above water in a Chicago housing project.
Starring Mike Epps along with an ensemble cast, this new season of ups, downs, and life changes has the Upshaws blessed — and stressed. But no matter what, it’s still family first, last, and always.
Featuring Will Smith in an Academy Award-winning performance, Richard Williams guides his extraordinarily talented daughters, Venus and Serena, on their journey to tennis superstardom.
The revolutionary top-selling American female group of all time, who broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds, T-Boz and Chilli tell all in this feature documentary.