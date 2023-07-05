Take A Peek Inside Missy Elliott’s Star-Studded Sneaker Ball 52nd Birthday Bash During ESSENCE Festival Weekend

Missy Elliott stepped off the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture stage on Saturday, July 1, right into a super-exclusive celebration for her 52nd birthday at New Orleans’ Four Seasons hotel.

Hot off the heels of her crowd-rocking headlining set, guests arrived to an immersive futuristic playground complete with a state of art LED-lit tunnel playing the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s iconic music videos, which led revelers into a party room with carefully curated ambiance reflecting the Hip-Hop artist’s unique style, favorite color (purple), and larger than life-size images from her recent Essence Magazine Cover shoot.

Guests were treated to gourmet hors d’oeuvres and toasted the night away with Missy-inspired signature cocktails made with Crown Royal’s newly launched limited-edition Golden Apple Aged 23 Years.

Take a look at the party vibes in the photos below!

Missy Elliott

Ari Lennox

Deon Cole, Bryan-Michael Cox

Jill Scott NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: Singer/actress Jill Scott attends Missy’s Supa Dupa Fly Sneaker Ball Birthday Celebration on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Missy Elliott

Mona Scott-Young, LeToya Luckett

Cynthia Bailey NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: TV personality Cynthia Bailey attends Missy’s Supa Dupa Fly Sneaker Ball Birthday Celebration on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)