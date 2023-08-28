Home

60 Years Ago, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Had A Dream—How Much Of It Came True?

ESSENCE looks at the legacy of Dr. King’s iconic speech at the March on Washington.
By Rayna Reid Rayford ·

At the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered one of the most legendary speeches of all time.

Dr. King had high hopes for our country, which included “greater freedom and justice for Black Americans. And yet, today, Black people…across our country still face many of the same struggles that Dr. King fought so hard against,” writer Audrey Mechling points out.

Discrimination, police brutality, economic inequality are still issues that plague the Black community.

On this 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, ESSENCE is looking at how much of it, if any, came true.

