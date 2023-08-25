Home

Lauryn Hill Released The Iconic "The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill" 25 Years Ago. Here's What You Probably Didn't Know About Her Debut Solo Album

For the 25th anniversary of Hill’s iconic debut album, we’re revisiting the city where she came of age with insight from Ras Baraka– now Newark's mayor– who voiced her memorable interludes.
I was in the eighth grade when Lauryn Hill’s debut solo album dropped. At that age, I couldn’t fully grasp the complex emotions she’d felt while writing the songs as a twentysomething pregnant with her first child. Yet after a couple of listens, I was hooked on “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” The album played on repeat on my mom’s multi-disc CD changer, in our living room in Stone Mountain, Georgia—far away from New Jersey, where one of our generation’s most-cherished artists was raised.  

The album offered a wealth of material for critics to dig into as they heaped praise on Hill’s seminal musical effort. There were the socially conscious themes and the mesmerizing production values. There was also tenderness and grit, vulnerability and assertiveness, neosoul’s yin to hip-hop’s yang.   

But what was the inspiration that fueled Lauryn, the artist?   

Seeking answers, we reached out to the man whom Hill asked to contribute to her award-winning album 25 years ago: Ras Baraka, currently the mayor of Newark.   

Back in 1998, when the celebrated LP was released, Baraka was a poet, writer and elementary school teacher. He recalls that he was driving through the city after coaching basketball practice when Hill called on his cell phone and asked him to detour to record interludes for her album. That unexpected request led to his facilitating wise insights on love from a group of young students.  

The lifelong educator turned politician is still dropping knowledge as he reflects on the city, and the influences, that helped shape the artist who created the masterpiece we still celebrate today. Read the gems he shared about Lauryn and her hometown.

