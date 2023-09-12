LaQuan Smith Reveals A Collection Filled With Daring Conversation Starters

In a room filled with A-listers including Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Laverne Cox, June Ambrose, and countless others, LaQuan Smith unveiled his Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The high-octane energy of the entire room had the location on Broome Street buzzing.

“This collection was all about bold proportions, strong tailoring, power suiting if you will, we did use a lot of leather in the collection,” Smith said immediately following the presentation. The proportions he shared included a baby blue gown in a faux croc material—he also had plenty of hot pant pieces that exuded sexiness. Additional staples in the range included a purple bomber jacket and a glistening halter top that was also utilized as an accessory elsewhere in the range. The faux croc was also utilized to create striking coats in navy blue and baby blue.

By the time a metallic lengthy silver gown made its way down the runway for nearly the final look, attendees were enraptured by the collection. At one point, screams even began as Alton Mason walked down the catwalk.

On who the LaQuan Smith woman is, the designer divulges that she’s someone who wears silk in the winter and leather in the summer. In other words, she’s someone who unabashedly walks to the beat of her own drum. He also mentions that she pushes boundaries whilst finding statement pieces that she will have in her closet “for the rest of her life.”

In total, he excelled at showcasing pieces that are statement-makers. But, he also provided yet another collection that points to how capable he is of fusing textures such as mesh, denim, leather, and others seamlessly.

“I’m excited to launch my baby,” he added. “I can’t wait for people to shop the collection. To me, it felt like there was something in the collection for everyone.”

Lead Image: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images