HBCUs Are Winning

HBCUs across the country are seeing record enrollment

Black colleges and universities, like Morgan State (below) are seeing more students enrolled than ever before.

As a Houston ABC affiliate reports “[t]oday, there are 101 accredited HBCUs spanning 19 states and territories, educating about 300,000 of America’s 21 million college students. When HBCUs thrive, America thrives. According to the United Negro College Fund, currently, 25% of Black graduates with STEM degrees come from HBCUs.”