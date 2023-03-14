Home · News

HBCUs Are Winning

From record enrollment to nabbing Grammys, historically Black colleges and universities continue to show why Black schools matter.
HBCUs Are Winning
Cheriss May

HBCUs are nabbing awards, making history, and reaching record high enrollment. At ESSENCE, we always want to salute our historically Black colleges and universities for continuing to hold it down for the culture and Black academic achievement.

TOPICS: 