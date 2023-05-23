Happy Birthday To The Supermodel Of The World, Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell, a true icon of the fashion industry, has left a mark on the world with her illustrious, glamorous career, iconic walk, and her countless accomplishments. As one of the most recognized and influential supermodels of all time, she has broken barriers and paved the way for a more diverse and inclusive fashion industry before those were buzzwords. Born in London, Campbell was discovered at just the age of 15 at the mall with her friends. Soon after, just days before her 16th birthday, she was on the cover of Elle. Her life soon became the stuff of legend. Her career skyrocketed as she quickly became a prominent figure in the fashion world. She graced the covers of countless magazines and walked the runways for prestigious designers such as Versace, Chanel, Alaïa, and many, many more. With her stunning looks, grace, and powerful presence, Campbell captivated audiences around the globe.

Beyond her modeling success, Campbell used her platform to champion racial equality within the industry. Throughout her career, she has fought against discrimination and demanded equal representation for models of all backgrounds. She was the first Black model to grace the cover of French and British Vogue, opening up doors for many Black models after her. And she’s not just a pretty face. You can call the supermodel doctor as she received an honorary degree from the University for the Creative Arts in the UK last year. Her contributions to fashion will never go unnoticed. It’s impossible to not think of Naomi Campbell when you hear the word supermodel.

ESSENCE is giving the supermodel extraordinaire her flowers in celebration of her birthday. Her extraordinary career, tireless advocacy, and effortless charm make her one of the most beloved models of all time. Happy birthday to a true icon whose legacy will continue to shine brightly for years to come.

See below her some of her most iconic looks from the past to the present.

