Happy Birthday To The Icon That Is Lizzo!

Happy Birthday to one of our favorite it girls, Lizzo. We all remember the breakout song of the summer, “Truth Hurts,” that made its way to the radio and our own playlists in 2017 and made it onto Netflix’s Someone Great — a viral moment that would propel years of hard work into an “overnight” success. Lizzo’s songs and performances have stuck with everyone who’s watched her, and her message of self-love, acceptance, and confidence has built an incredible and loyal community around her. On top of being a show-stopping and jaw-dropping performer, and a four-time Grammy winner (sure to win more in the future), she’s also a business owner of YITTY, which has just celebrated one year. The brand uplifts, celebrates, and embraces everybody and has been growing a loyal fan base over the past year.

Lizzo is quite the pop-culture phenomenon, one literally everyone you know talks about, reads about, and follows, but she’s way more than just speculation and perception. She’s authentic and has been the same person since she started her career and plans to continue to do so. It’s inspiring to see her journey and how far she’s come, and it’s exciting to see what her next steps as an artist will be. On top of topping the charts, and changing lives in the process, she’s also been quite the fashion icon, helping to push forward the conversation about body diversity within the industry. From custom Christopher John Rogers and Marc Jacobs to Moschino and Richard Quinn — the looks never stop.

Take a look below at some of her most iconic looks that she has graced us with.

2020 Lizzo Performs In Sydney SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 06: Lizzo performs at Sydney Opera House on January 06, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images)

