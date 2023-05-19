Happy Birthday To The Blueprint, Grace Jones

“Grace, Grace Jones, Grace Jones,”— Beyoncé. Grace Jones, the iconic model, fashion muse, singer, and actress, has lived the most colorful and full life. From defining Studio 54 and walking for Patrick Kelly to collaborating with Keith Haring and her infamous Philip Treacy headpieces, throughout the course of her decades-long career, Jones has influenced the worlds of art, music, fashion, and pop culture at large in any and every way possible. With her striking androgynous aesthetic, fearless fashion choices, and boundary-pushing music, she challenged conventional norms and redefined the notion of beauty and sexuality. She was truly the first of her kind and continues to serve as the blueprint. Born in Jamaica, she eventually started to model in New York and then to Paris, walking for the likes of Yves Saint Laurent and sitting for the world’s premier photographers. The rest is fashion history.

Soon her career expanded into acting and singing, from cameos and music videos to being in her own music videos that caused widespread controversy and admiration — Jones created a chasm in Hollywood, and it was and still fortifying. Jones broke barriers, she wasn’t just one Black model out of 30 on a runway, and she was not one that could be boxed into being a token. And as far as her style, it gets no more iconic. She was the muse to many of the industry’s most respected designers, from Jean Paul Gaultier to Azzedine Alaïa and continues to inspire. Grace Jones was and still is a trailblazer.

Fashion model and entertainer Grace Jones wearing a brightly colored ready-to-wear costume decorated with a cape, sashes, and a tall hat by American fashion designer Patrick Kelly. She is modeling the outfit during his Spring-Summer 1989 fashion show in Paris. (Photo by Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Jamaican-born actress, singer and model Grace Jones as May Day in the James Bond film ‘A View To A Kill’, 1984. (Photo by Keith Hamshere/Getty Images)

Take a look below at some of her fashion moments.

1980 Portrait of Grace Jones Performing La chanteuse et mannequin Grace Jones à Paris dans les années 1980, France. Circa 1980. (Photo by Sophia MORIZET/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

1980 Photo of Grace Jones UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of Grace Jones (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

1980 Grace Jones Performing UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of Grace Jones (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

1972 Grace Jones & The Chambers Brothers Jamaican-born model (later singer and actress) Grace Jones (second left) and members of American Funk, R&B, and Rock group the Chambers Brothers pose in front of white background, New York, 1972. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

1976 Poster of Grace Jones’ ‘Nightclubbing’ Publicity poster advertises the release of Jamaican-American singer Grace Jones’ ‘Nightclubbing’ album, 1976. (Photo by John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

1076 Model Grace Jones in Emmanuelle Khanh Autumn/Winter 1976-1977 Fashion Show Fashion model Grace Jones wears ready-to-wear women’s fashions by French designer Emmanuelle Khanh for her French fashion house during a 1976-1977 Fall-Winter fashion show in Paris. Jones wears a light blue and white shirt, light blue pants, and a light, blue, brimmed hat. (Photo by Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

1970 Portrait Of Grace Jones Close-up portrait of actress, musician, and model Grace Jones, New York, 1970s. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

1977 Studio 54 Disco Opening in New York Grace Jones attends the opening of nightclub Studio 54 in New York City on April 27, 1977. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

1977 Grace Jones Performs At La Mouche Disco Singer and model Grace Jones performs at La Mouche Disco in New York City on September 23, 1977. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1978 Grace Jones Performing Grace Jones at the Park West in Chicago, Illinois, October 14, 1978. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

1978 Disco Convention Banquet Grace Jones (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1981 Tina Turner Opening at the Ritz Grace Jones and Tina Turner during Tina Turner Opening – May 7, 1981 at The Ritz in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1981 Grace Jones Performance Close-up of Jamaican-born singer and model Grace Jones as she performs, New York, New York, November 1, 1981. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

1983 The 25th Annual GRAMMY Awards Grace Jones and Rick James (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1983 The 25th Annual GRAMMY Awards After Party Grace Jones (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

2006 Diesel Fall Fashion Show Model Grace Jones on the runway at Diesel’s fall 2006 show at the Hammerstein Ballroom. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2008 Grace Jones After Her Concert At Royal Festival Hall, Grace Jones After Her Concert At Royal Festival Hall, London, Britain – 19 Jun 2008, Grace Jones (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

2008 Q Awards Q Awards, Grosvenor House Hotel, London, Britain – 06 Oct 2008, Grace Jones Winner Of Q Idol Award (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

2009 Grace Jones In Concert At The Somerset House Summer Series Grace Jones In Concert At The Somerset House Summer Series, London, Britain – 09 Jul 2009, Grace Jones (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

2010 Grace Jones In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall Grace Jones In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain – 26 Apr 2010, Grace Jones (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

2004 ‘Produced By Trevor Horn’ Concert For The Princes Trust, Produced By Trevor Horn’ Concert For The Princes Trust, Wembley Arena, London, Britain – 11 Nov 2004, Grace Jones (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

KITE Festival 2022 KIDLINGTON, OXFORDSHIRE – JUNE 11: Grace Jones performs during Kite Festival 2022 at Kirtlington Park on June 11, 2022 in Kidlington, Oxfordshire. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Getty Images)

2022 Grace Jones Performs At The Moore Theatre SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 21: Grace Jones performs onstage at the Moore Theatre on September 21, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

2000 Made in Italy Awards 383091 06: (ITALY OUT) Actress Grace Jones attends the “Made in Italy Awards” December 9, 2000 at Cipriani”s in New York City. The event honored the best Italian fashion, jewelry, and furnishing design companies. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison)

1998 Grace Jones Performing at the Casio G-Shock Watches Event E 324835 01: Grace Jones performs at the Casio G-Shock Watches Event at the Roxy, NYC, New York, October 3, 1998. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani / Liaison Agency)

1989 Portrait of Grace Jones Jamaican-born singer Grace Jones makes a characteristically provocative fashion statement, 1989. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1983 The 25th Annual GRAMMY Awards – After Party at the Biltmore Hotel Grace Jones (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1995 New Bermuda Frost French Fashion Show UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 03: Grace Jones, New Bermuda Frost French Fashion Show In Association With The Haven Trust, At Lindley Hall, Royal Horticultural Halls, London (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

2001 Grace Jones DJing at the opening of “Song in the City” UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 06: Grace Jones is the deejay at the opening of “Song in the City,” an airline concept store on Prince St. in SoHo. The shop, which will only be open for six weeks, will promote Song, Delta Airlines’ new low-fare air service. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

2004 Grace Jones in Sängerin (GERMANY OUT) Grace Jones, Sängerin , USA – auf der Berlinale 2004 (Photo by Henry Herrmann/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Photo of Grace Jones UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of Grace Jones (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Grace Jones Birthday Party Grace Jones (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

2010 amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Gala – Arrivals ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Grace Jones arrives at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS 2010 benefit gala at the Hotel du Cap on May 20, 2010 in Antibes, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Grace Jones’ 42nd Birthday Party- May 21, 1990 Grace Jones during Grace Jones’ 42nd Birthday Party- May 21, 1990 at Stringfellow’s Nightclub in New York City, NY, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Grace Jones’ Birthday Party – May 21, 1992 Grace Jones during Grace Jones Birthday Party – May 21, 1992 at Palladium in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Grace Jones Sighting at Pamplona Restaurant in New York City – May 24, 1990 Grace Jones during Grace Jones Sighting at Pamplona Restaurant in New York City – May 24, 1990 at Pamplona Restaurant in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Cannes 2001 – Va Savoir Premiere Grace Jones during Cannes 2001 – Va Savoir Premiere at Palais Du Festival in Cannes, France. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage)

Grace Jones In Concert NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 27: Grace Jones performs at Roseland Ballroom on October 27, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)