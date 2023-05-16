Happy Birthday To A Taurus Fashion Icon, Janet Jackson

Happy Birthday to the legendary Janet Jackson! Today, we celebrate the extraordinary talent and remarkable achievements of one of the most influential figures in music history. Her incredible career has spanned over four decades as a solo artist. Jackson has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment and continues to inspire generations of artists. She amassed an impressive array of accolades throughout her illustrious career, with over 180 million records sold worldwide, she has established herself as one of the best-selling artists of all time! Her albums, including Control, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, Velvet Rope, and self-titled Janet, have become timeless classics. And along the way, she’s done it in impeccable style.

Janet Jackson’s fashion sense has influenced all the pop stars of today. She showcased her ability to blend elegance, sensuality, and innovation. From her sharp shoulders and military-inspired silhouettes when she first burst on the scene, to her classic suiting mixed with streetwear was everything in her 90s and early aughts — she has continued to reinvent herself and set the standard. She has worked with designers like Gianni Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Thom Browne, solidifying her status as a fashion icon. Her style will surely go down as the best in pop music. Her signature cropped tops and washboard abs, and all-leather looks that she still wears today just go to show that she’s that girl and always will be.

ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 19: Janet Jackson arrives at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Gala 2011 at Hotel Du Cap on May 19, 2011 in Antibes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Janet Jackson during 1999 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Morton’s in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Today, we honor Miss Janet Jackson for her immense contributions to music, fashion, and culture. Her talent, creativity, and fearless spirit continue to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide and influence future generations of entertainers.

Take a look below at her iconic fashion moments and looks.

2020 Grammy Gala BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Janet Jackson attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

2022 Billboard Music Awards LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 15: Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

2022 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Janet Jackson poses in the press room during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 29: Inductee Janet Jackson attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

2002 2nd Annual BET Awards Janet Jackson during The 2nd Annual BET Awards – Press Room at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

1993 66th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon Angela Bassett & Janet Jackson during 66th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

2009 American Music Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 22: Singer Janet Jackson performs onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/AMA2009/Getty Images for DCP)

2002 Governors Award Janet Jackson during The Recording Academy 2002 Governors Award at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)

2002 Essence Awards Janet Jackson during 2002 Essence Awards – Arrivals at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

2001 12th Annual Billboard Music Awards LAS VEGAS – DECEMBER 4: Singer Janet Jackson attends the 12th Annual Billboard Music Awards on December 4, 2001 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

2001 28th Annual American Music Awards Janet Jackson poses backstage with award at the 28th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Monday, Jan. 8, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/ABC/Getty Images

1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards Janet Jackson during The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards at The Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

1998 World Music Awards World Music Awards In Monte Carlo, Monaco – 1999, Janet Jackson (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

1998 Janet Jackson Live In Concert Singer Janet Jackson (Janet Damita Jo Jackson) performs during ‘The Velvet Rope World Tour’ at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois on July 24, 1998. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

1998 4th 4th Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards (Original Caption) Janet Jackson with her award for best female R&B artist for ‘The Velvet Rope’. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

1997 Janet Jackson Live Performance amerikanische Popsängerin und Schwester von Michael Jackson, aufgenommen während der “Wetten, daß..?”-Sendung am 13.12.1997 in Mannheim. (Photo by Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

1997 MTV Video Music Awards Janet Jackson during MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

1997 The 3rd Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Janet Jackson (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1995 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards NEW YORK CITY – SEPTEMBER 7: Singer Janet Jackson attends the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, 1995 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1994 MTV Video Music Awards Janet Jackson (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

1994 Janet Jackson Live In Concert HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL – JULY 1994: Singer Janet Jackson performs at the Poplar Creek Music Theatre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois in July 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

1994 66th Annual Academy Awards Janet Jackson during 66th Annual Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavillion in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

1994 51st Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 22: Singer Janet Jackson and boyfriend Rene Elizondo attend the 51st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 22, 1994 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1993 Liberty Hill Foundation’s 11th Annual Upton Sinclair Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 9: Singer Janet Jackson and director John Singleton attend the Liberty Hill Foundation’s 11th Annual Upton Sinclair Awards on June 9, 1993 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1993 35th Annual Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Singer Janet Jackson and her brother singer Michael Jackson attend the 35th Annual Grammy Awards on February 24, 1993 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)

1980 In A Protrait African-American singer, songwriter, and actress Janet Jackson, 1980. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

1980 At An Event CIRCA 1980: Pop singer Janet Jackson attends an event in circa 1980. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Performing On American Bandstand LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 24: Pop singer Janet Jackson performs on the television show American Bandstand on October 24, 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Attending The R&B Awards LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 4: Pop singer and actress Janet Jackson attends the R&B Awards on February 4, 1983 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Album Release Party for Janet Jackson’s “The Velvet Rope” Janet Jackson at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

2006 CFDA Awards – Arrivals Janet Jackson (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Why Did I Get Married? – Preview Screening – Red Carpet Arrivals LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 21: Janet Jackson attends preview screening of ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ on May 21, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

Glamour Magazine Honors The 2010 Women Of The Year NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Janet Jackson attends the 20th annual Women of the Year awards at Carnegie Hall on November 8, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson and Rene Elizondo in Los Angeles in 1994 UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 18: Janet Jackson and Rene Elizondo in Los Angeles in 1994 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson & “Friend” arriving for the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards @ Lincoln Center in NYC 9/6/01 UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 06: Janet Jackson & “Friend” arriving for the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards @ Lincoln Center in NYC 9/6/01 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2007 – Louis Vuitton Arrivals Janet Jackson during Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2007 – Louis Vuitton Arrivals in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/FilmMagic)

“For Colored Girls” New York Premiere – Inside Arrivals Janet Jackson attends the premiere of “For Colored Girls” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on October 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Valentino – Paris Fashion Week 2006 Among the celebrities that attended the Valetino show: Janet Jackson . (Photo by Mitchell Sams/Avalon/Getty Images)

amfAR’s 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS – Arrivals CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 23: Singer Janet Jackson attends amfAR’s 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS during The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2013 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/French Select via Getty Images)

2012 amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS – Arrivals CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 24: Janet Jackson arrives at the 2012 amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Du Cap on May 24, 2012 in Cap D’Antibes, France. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)