Happy Birthday To A Taurus Fashion Icon, Janet Jackson

Celebrate one of music & fashion's most influential, most talked about, and most admired performers.
Happy Birthday to the legendary Janet Jackson! Today, we celebrate the extraordinary talent and remarkable achievements of one of the most influential figures in music history. Her incredible career has spanned over four decades as a solo artist. Jackson has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment and continues to inspire generations of artists. She amassed an impressive array of accolades throughout her illustrious career, with over 180 million records sold worldwide, she has established herself as one of the best-selling artists of all time! Her albums, including Control, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, Velvet Rope, and self-titled Janet, have become timeless classics. And along the way, she’s done it in impeccable style.

Janet Jackson’s fashion sense has influenced all the pop stars of today. She showcased her ability to blend elegance, sensuality, and innovation. From her sharp shoulders and military-inspired silhouettes when she first burst on the scene, to her classic suiting mixed with streetwear was everything in her 90s and early aughts — she has continued to reinvent herself and set the standard. She has worked with designers like Gianni Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Thom Browne, solidifying her status as a fashion icon. Her style will surely go down as the best in pop music. Her signature cropped tops and washboard abs, and all-leather looks that she still wears today just go to show that she’s that girl and always will be.

ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 19: Janet Jackson arrives at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Gala 2011 at Hotel Du Cap on May 19, 2011 in Antibes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Janet Jackson during 1999 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Morton’s in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Today, we honor Miss Janet Jackson for her immense contributions to music, fashion, and culture. Her talent, creativity, and fearless spirit continue to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide and influence future generations of entertainers.

Take a look below at her iconic fashion moments and looks.

