Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

For Halle Berry, beauty is king. The American actress first began her career as a model and beauty queen––landing first runner-up in a Miss USA pageant and sixth in Miss World 1986.

This was all, of course, before her big break with the 1992 romcom Boomerang. Since then, the Revlon spokesmodel has starred in historic roles from the iconic Catwoman to cultural moments in B.A.P.S., taking her beauty to theaters time and again.

Known for her ‘90s pixie cut, which she appeared in at awards and movie premieres (cue: the 68th Annual Academy Awards), Berry claimed a signature style right out the gate. However, her look, often paired with red or metallic lipstick and pencil-thin brows, never shied from experimentation.

At her Introducing Dorothy Dandrige premiere in 1999, she wore golden blonde finger waves with purple eyeshadow and supermodel-powdered under eyes. She’s also been seen in bantu knots, blown out bobs, and updos.

At her Catwoman premiere in 2004, she temporarily traded in her pixie for long, natural curls and a light pink lip before returning to a spiked short cut on Spike TV (how ironic) in 2009. From there, Berry muted her makeup, leaning on no-makeup model beauty in the 2010s (she sported a curly afro and bare face at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.) Now, in honor of her 58th birthday, her latest appearance found her in a trending curly bob at The Union premiere.

Below, take a look back at Halle Berry’s most iconic beauty moments in history to celebrate her birthday.

01 01 Actress Halle Berry in beaded bustier w. matching miniskirt, putting on lip liner in cluttered bedroom of her hotel hotel room. (Photo by Mario Ruiz/Getty Images)

02 02 The 9th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Halle Berry (Photo by Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage)

03 03 Cerebral Palsy Telethon Halle Berry (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

04 04 “Sunset Blvd.” Preview Performance CENTURY CITY,CA – NOVEMBER 30: Actress Halle Berry attends the “Sunset Blvd.” Preview Performance on November 30, 1993 at Shubert Theatre in Century City, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

05 05 16th Annual National CableACE Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 15: Actress Halle Berry attends the 16th Annual National CableACE Awards on January 15, 1995 at Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

06 06 Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2010 Actress Halle Berry attends the 24th Annual NAACP Image Awards on January 11, 1992 at Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

07 07 Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2010 Actress Halle Berry attends the 57th Annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 12, 1992 at The Rainbow Room, Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

08 08 Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2010 Actress Halle Berry attends the Eighth Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards on January 10, 1992 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

09 09 ‘The Flinstones’ New York Premiere American actress Halle Berry attends the New York premiere of ‘The Flinstones’ held at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, New York, 23rd May 1994. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

10 10 1996 NATO/ShoWest Convention American actress Halle Berry attends the 1996 NATO (National Association of Theatre Owners)/ShoWest convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, 6th March 1996. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

11 11 CA: Premiere Of Catwoman – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD – JULY 19: Actress Halle Berry attends the premiere of Warner Bros. “Catwoman” at the ArcLight Theatre on July 19, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

12 12 “Catwoman” – London Premiere – Arrivals Halle Berry wearing De Beers diamond jewelry (Photo by Tim Whitby/WireImage)

13 13 “Executive Decision” Westwood Premiere WESTWOOD,CA – MARCH 11: Actress Halle Berry attends the “Executive Decision” Westwood Premiere on March 11, 1996 at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

14 14 The 68th Annual Academy Awards Halle Berry (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

15 15 The 52nd Annual Emmy Awards – HBO After Party Halle Berry (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

16 16 The 28th Annual NAACP Image Awards Halle Berry (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

17 17 Spike TV’s Guys Choice – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 30: Actress Halle Berry arrives at Spike TV’s 2009 ”Guys Choice Awards” held at the Sony Studios on May 30, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

18 18 The 4th Annual Blockbuster Awards Halle Berry (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

19 19 2002 Essence Awards – Press Room Halle Berry during 2002 Essence Awards – Press Room at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)

20 20 32nd Anniversary Carousel Of Hope Gala – VIP Reception BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 23: Actress Halle Berry poses at the 32nd Anniversary Carousel of Hope Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 23, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

21 21 83rd Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 27: Halle Berry arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

22 22 2011 FiFi Awards – Show Mary J Blige and Halle Berry attend the 2011 FiFi Awards at The Tent at Lincoln Center on May 25, 2011 in New York City.

23 23 Eighth Annual Fire & Ice Ball to Benefit the Revlon/UCLA Women’s Cancer Research Program HOLLYWOOD – DECEMBER 3: Actress Halle Berry attends the Eighth Annual Fire & Ice Ball to Benefit the Revlon/UCLA Women’s Cancer Research Program on December 3, 1997 at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

24 24 Screening of the HBO Original Movie “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” BEVERLY HILLS,CA – AUGUST 9: Actress Halle Berry attends the Screening of the HBO Original Movie “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” on August 9, 1999 at the Academy Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

25 25 Ninth Annual MTV Movie Awards – Press Room CULVER CITY,CA – JUNE 3: Actress Halle Berry attends the Ninth Annual MTV Movie Awards on June 3, 2000 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

26 26 Halle Berry Portrait Session LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1998: Actress Halle Berry poses for a portrait circa 1998 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

27 27 44th NAACP Image Awards – Show LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 01: Actress Halle Berry speaks onstage during the 44th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on February 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

28 28 The 74th Annual Academy Awards – Press Room Halle Berry during The 74th Annual Academy Awards – Press Room at Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

29 29 The MAKERS Conference 2016 – Day 2 RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Actress Halle Berry attends the 2016 MAKERS Conference Day 2 at the Terrenea Resort on February 2, 2016 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for AOL)

30 30 USA – Halle Berry Stars in “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” Actress Halle Berry star of “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” attends the premiere in New York City. (Photo by Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images)

31 31 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Halle Berry attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

32 32 “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala – Arrivals NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Halle Berry attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

33 33 30th Annual NAACP Image Awards American actress Halle Berry, wearing a black dress with sheer detail, attends the 30th Annual NAACP Image Awards, held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, 14th February 1999. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

34 34 3rd Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards American actress Halle Berry on the red carpet of the 3rd Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, held at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California, 11th March 1997. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

35 35 Halle Berry Accepts The Sixth Annual #SeeHer Award At 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Halle Berry accepts the sixth annual #SeeHer Award at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer)

36 36 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Halle Berry attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

37 37 US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-LIONSGATE US actress Halle Berry speaks onstage during the Lionsgate presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)