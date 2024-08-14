HomeBeauty

A Look Back At Halle Berry's Most Iconic Beauty Moments

From her trans-seasonal pixie to powdered under eyes, take a look back at the actress’s best beauty looks in honor of her birthday.
A Look Back At Halle Berry's Most Iconic Beauty Moments
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
By India Espy-Jones ·

For Halle Berry, beauty is king. The American actress first began her career as a model and beauty queen––landing first runner-up in a Miss USA pageant and sixth in Miss World 1986.

This was all, of course, before her big break with the 1992 romcom Boomerang. Since then, the Revlon spokesmodel has starred in historic roles from the iconic Catwoman to cultural moments in B.A.P.S., taking her beauty to theaters time and again.

Known for her ‘90s pixie cut, which she appeared in at awards and movie premieres (cue: the 68th Annual Academy Awards), Berry claimed a signature style right out the gate. However, her look, often paired with red or metallic lipstick and pencil-thin brows, never shied from experimentation.

At her Introducing Dorothy Dandrige premiere in 1999, she wore golden blonde finger waves with purple eyeshadow and supermodel-powdered under eyes. She’s also been seen in bantu knots, blown out bobs, and updos.

At her Catwoman premiere in 2004, she temporarily traded in her pixie for long, natural curls and a light pink lip before returning to a spiked short cut on Spike TV (how ironic) in 2009. From there, Berry muted her makeup, leaning on no-makeup model beauty in the 2010s (she sported a curly afro and bare face at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.) Now, in honor of her 58th birthday, her latest appearance found her in a trending curly bob at The Union premiere.

Below, take a look back at Halle Berry’s most iconic beauty moments in history to celebrate her birthday.

TOPICS: 